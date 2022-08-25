ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood man found guilty of sexually abusing girl whose mother he met at church

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owfyG_0hVMD9WC00

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenwood man has been found guilty six years after he molested a 10-year-old girl.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Miguel Espinoza-Garcia, a detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they became aware of the molestation around four years after the event occurred.

The girl told police that she disclosed the molestation after visiting friends. They told the girl that they had also been victims and urged her to tell her mother. The document said the girl told police that “she went to church and made a promise to God to tell her mother about Miguel touching her.”

The document states the girl told them that the molestation happened when she was in 5th grade. Espinoza-Garcia was at the girl’s house. Espinoza-Garcia, the girl, the girl’s sister, and the girl’s mother were lying on the bed sleeping at the time.

The girl said that when she woke up, Espinoza-Garcia was fondling her. She didn’t say anything at the time, but the document said she told Espinoza-Garcia that he couldn’t come into her house anymore a few days later.

The girl’s mother told police that she met Espinoza-Garcia at church. She didn’t have any family or friends when she moved to Indianapolis, so he became like a brother to her. He would always help her when she needed it.

When the girl’s mother first met Espinoza-Garcia, the document said the woman’s daughter had a good relationship with him and the two would play. Shortly after the adults’ relationship became intimate, the girl started acting differently.

At the time, the woman told police that she thought her daughter just didn’t want her to be in a relationship with another man, missing her father. When the girl told her what happened, she was shocked and surprised.

The mother said she believed her daughter, saying she is very intelligent, well-behaved and always tells the truth.

The woman told police that years ago, Espinoza-Garcia told her that he was being investigated for fondling another child but the allegations weren’t true.

On Tuesday, Espinoza-Garcia was convicted of Child Molesting, Battery on a Person Less than 14 years old, and Child Molesting. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

IMPD searching for missing Indy 17-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, the missing 17-year-old, Alan Turcios, is a 5’6″, 172 pound male with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD said Turcios was last seen in the area […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime
FOX59

IMPD Officer injured in shooting shares recovery, how he’s found strength

INDIANAPOLIS — The last six months have been filled with challenges, triumphs and new life lessons for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thomas “Tommy” Mangan and his wife, Emory Mangan. Several weeks into his field training, on Feb. 27, Tommy was responding to a call with other IMPD officers in Fountain Square, chasing a suspect […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person in critical condition after near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition Sunday night after a shooting on the city’s near north side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent around 9:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of N. College Avenue on report of a person shot. This area is near the intersection of E. 15th Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Police looking for missing man

UPDATE: IMPD announced Green was located and is safe ******** INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man. 73-year-old Earnest Green was last seen in the area of 800 S Kitley Ave on August 27th. Green is 5’7″, weighs 163 pounds with brown hair and blue […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy