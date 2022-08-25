ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IL

Clinton Police ending search for missing woman

By Bradley Zimmerman, Scarlett O&#039;Hara
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday that it is ending its investigation into the disappearance of Juana Arellano.

Via Facebook , Chief Ben Lowers said the investigation revealed that Arellano left the area voluntarily and there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Lowers said the investigation is considered closed and he released no further information.

Arellano’s sister-in-law Amanda Naxi thanked the community in a social media post of her own for their efforts in the search. Naxi added that she and her family were proud of the community for pulling together for the cause.

Clinton business owner Sandy Gambrel said they take care of each other in the area.

“I have lived in Clinton since I was about five and I can’t remember anything…” Gambrel said. “We’ve had some strange things, but not any missing people like this before.”

On behalf of the Clinton Police Department, Lowers thanked the Dewitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies that aided in the investigation.

Naxi also asked that people take down any posters they see of Arellano.

WCIA

WCIA

