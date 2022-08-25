Read full article on original website
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in CaliforniaJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davante Adams says he joined Raiders to win Super Bowl, not to 'be cute and hang out with' Derek Carr
Davante Adams said his main goal with the Las Vegas Raiders is to "get that trophy at the end of the year."
Bills' Matt Barkley becomes NFL's first quarterback/punter since 1987
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the decision on Friday for his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers to sit rookie punter Matt Araiza. The reasoning was sound enough, given the lawsuit filed by a woman in San Diego Super Court this week, accusing Araiza and two other current and former San Diego State players of rape, false imprisonment and gender-violence crimes. Why Araiza was still on the team was a mystery (though he isn’t anymore), and McDermott completely whiffed in his postgame press conference when he tried to both-sides the whole situation, extending “thoughts and prayers” to the alleged victim… and to Araiza himself.
Las Vegas Raiders Look For Offense Like '70s Oakland Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are loaded like the 1970's Oakland Raiders, and now they are hoping for the same results.
Tennessee Titans tell three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern they're releasing him
The Tennessee Titans informed longtime punter Brett Kern that they are releasing him, the team announced on Monday. Kern, 36, has punted for the Titans since 2009 and has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2017-19) during his 13 seasons with the franchise. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2019. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt last season.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ranked No. 3 in NFL Top 100 Players of 2022
For the second consecutive season after winning NFL MVP, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ranked No. 3 in the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2022. Rodgers finished below Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The list is compiled by votes from players around the NFL.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes gets good news on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling injuries
The Kansas City Chiefs received some encouraging news regarding the status of two new and important Patrick Mahomes weapons in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The pair of wide receivers had been sidelined for part of the preseason through injury, but both players were seen at the team’s facilities for practice on Monday, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
Patriots worked out these four free agents over the weekend
The New England Patriots continue to monitor the free agent market for players who might be a fit on the 53-man roster or practice squad during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots worked out the following four free agents on Sunday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:. Dazz Newsome, WR. Tyrone Wheatley,...
