2 former Denver teachers withdraw guilty pleas after judge rejects deal in espionage case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis,...
Judge rejects plea deal for teen accused in 2021 killing of woman stopped at red light
DENVER — Over the last 18 months, Alex Cabriales said he has had a lot of bad days. This past Friday was an exception. In February of last year, Cabriales' sister, Pamela, was shot to death while stopped at a light at Colfax and Interstate 25. Prosecutors charged 18-year-old...
KDVR.com
Scammer poses as a Denver Deputy Sheriff, asks for payments
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Sheriff’s Department wants people to be on the lookout for a scammer who is posing as a member of the department and asking people for money for failing to appear in court for a subpoena. According to a news release, the impersonator will...
Aurora brothers sentenced for drug trafficking
Two brothers from Aurora were sentenced to several years in prison for their involvement in distributing illegal drugs.
Mother found guilty in kidnapping plot in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A jury on Friday found Cynthia Abcug guilty of charges that she subjected her son to “medical” child abuse, then plotted a “raid” to kidnap him from the foster home where he was living after being removed from her care. Abcug,...
Denverites are losing hundreds of guns a year to criminals
The Denver Police Department has received reports of 935 firearms stolen from homes and vehicles in the past 18 months from Jan. 1, 2021, through July 2022. They range widely in make, model and caliber.
Colorado’s real-time call reporting program reveals thousands of DUI calls
(Samuele Errico Piccarini / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) For nearly a quarter century, Colorado motorists and road users have been able to dial *CSP (*277) to report suspected impaired drivers in real-time.
Colorado Boy Shot While in Mother’s Car + Suspect Arrested
A seemingly random, but undoubtedly senseless act of violence occurred right here in Colorado sending one boy to the hospital and a shooter to jail. When and Where Did the Colorado Shooting Take Place?. The incident took place on the afternoon of Monday, August 22nd, 2022 in Denver. The area...
Employees terrified after a daytime break-in at human services building
An anonymous Denver Human Services employee emailed the Problem Solvers about a few scary incidents at the Denver Human Services building that occurred this month.
fox29.com
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she 'baselessly' separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. "So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that they also...
James Bradford accused of stealing golf clubs from DIA
Police in Denver have arrested a man accused of stealing golf clubs from the baggage claim area at Denver International Airport. Jameson Bradford is accused of taking at least 8 sets of clubs. Bradford, 25, allegedly stole them between July 23 and Aug. 12. Investigators said they received tips from the community to the Crimestoppers tipline which identified Bradford as a suspect. He is being held for investigation of theft $20,000 or more.
lamarledger.com
Adams County sued its treasurer and refuses to pay her legal bills. Now Colorado’s high court wants to weigh in.
Should the elected treasurer in Adams County have to pay the cost of defending herself from a lawsuit her own county commissioners filed against her accusing her of incompetence?. It’s an intriguing enough question that the Colorado Supreme Court has decided to weigh in, perhaps sensing a larger constitutional issue...
Charges will not be filed in DIA train brawl
The Denver Police Department said none of the people involved in a chaotic fight on a Denver International Airport train will be charged in the case.
nypressnews.com
Colorado students told in video to ‘avoid police’ if they see a racist attack
A high school in Denver has come under fire for showing a video to students telling them not to necessarily call police if they see a violently racist or homophobic incident, for fear of escalation. Titled “Don’t be a Bystander: 6 Tips for Responding to Racist Attacks,” the video gives...
Aurora police hand out steering wheel locks to prevent theft
On Saturday, Aurora police officers handed out more than 300 steering wheel locks.It's all part of the police department's "family safety check event."Along with steering wheel locks, they gave out gun locks and catalytic converter kits in an effort to prevent thefts.The goal is to make a "safer" Aurora, police said."A good crime safety and crime prevention tip for the public is: don't give criminals the opportunity," said Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler. "Make sure you lock your car, get those anti-theft devices, take stuff out of your car that's valuable."The giveaway was over after just an hour due to overwhelming interest, the department said.This is the last event like this for the summer but Aurora Police is already looking at planning more events next year.
1 killed, 3 injured in overnight Sunnyside shooting
A shooting that occurred in Denver overnight left four victims with gunshot wounds, two of which were juveniles.
Video shows apparent theft in Aurora falling flat -- literally
An Aurora homeowner's security camera caught a bumbling thief stumble and fall flat on his face as he allegedly attempted to steal bricks from a retaining wall Aug. 21. "This guy got what he deserved trying to steal from me," said homeowner Matthew Bane. "Hope he learns not to steal. Someone is always watching!" In this case, it was Bane's video system that was watching. It showed a van pulling up during the night and stopping in front of his home near Troy Street and Florida Avenue. A man gets out of the passenger side door and appears to try...
Man dead in quadruple shooting involving two juveniles in northwest Denver
Four people, including two juveniles, were shot in northwest Denver early Sunday morning. One man was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Man arrested after Greeley store employee found dead
Police in Greeley arrested a 24-year-old man Friday after a missing store employee, a 22-year-old woman, was found dead in the back of a vehicle.
Alleged drunk driver smashes into Centennial home at 95 mph
Thursday night a loud crash abruptly got Mikayla Cooper and her husband out of bed. "We heard this big boom and it felt like a big earthquake had just hit us," she said. Their first reaction was to go see what was going on, so they ran out their front door. "We went outside not really knowing what happened," she said. It turns out that just before 10 p.m., an alleged drunk driver lost control of his car while driving down Crestline Avenue in Centennial. That car ended up in Cooper's living room.Investigators said it was going 95 mph when it struck the house. Once...
9NEWS
