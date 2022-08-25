ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

KDVR.com

Scammer poses as a Denver Deputy Sheriff, asks for payments

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Sheriff’s Department wants people to be on the lookout for a scammer who is posing as a member of the department and asking people for money for failing to appear in court for a subpoena. According to a news release, the impersonator will...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

James Bradford accused of stealing golf clubs from DIA

Police in Denver have arrested a man accused of stealing golf clubs from the baggage claim area at Denver International Airport. Jameson Bradford is accused of taking at least 8 sets of clubs. Bradford, 25, allegedly stole them between July 23 and Aug. 12. Investigators said they received tips from the community to the Crimestoppers tipline which identified Bradford as a suspect. He is being held for investigation of theft $20,000 or more. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police hand out steering wheel locks to prevent theft

On Saturday, Aurora police officers handed out more than 300 steering wheel locks.It's all part of the police department's "family safety check event."Along with steering wheel locks, they gave out gun locks and catalytic converter kits in an effort to prevent thefts.The goal is to make a "safer" Aurora, police said."A good crime safety and crime prevention tip for the public is: don't give criminals the opportunity," said Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler. "Make sure you lock your car, get those anti-theft devices, take stuff out of your car that's valuable."The giveaway was over after just an hour due to overwhelming interest, the department said.This is the last event like this for the summer but Aurora Police is already looking at planning more events next year.   
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Video shows apparent theft in Aurora falling flat -- literally

An Aurora homeowner's security camera caught a bumbling thief stumble and fall flat on his face as he allegedly attempted to steal bricks from a retaining wall Aug. 21. "This guy got what he deserved trying to steal from me," said homeowner Matthew Bane. "Hope he learns not to steal. Someone is always watching!" In this case, it was Bane's video system that was watching. It showed a van pulling up during the night and stopping in front of his home near Troy Street and Florida Avenue. A man gets out of the passenger side door and appears to try...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Alleged drunk driver smashes into Centennial home at 95 mph

Thursday night a loud crash abruptly got Mikayla Cooper and her husband out of bed. "We heard this big boom and it felt like a big earthquake had just hit us," she said. Their first reaction was to go see what was going on, so they ran out their front door. "We went outside not really knowing what happened," she said. It turns out that just before 10 p.m., an alleged drunk driver lost control of his car while driving down Crestline Avenue in Centennial. That car ended up in Cooper's living room.Investigators said it was going 95 mph when it struck the house. Once...
CENTENNIAL, CO
