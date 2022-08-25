Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested
FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
The Dispatch
Fatal Pedestrian Collision In OC Still Under Investigation
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at...
WBOC
UPDATE: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire
A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED & Breaking: Another Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Ocean City
UPDATED – 08/27/22 – 10am – A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman is dead after she was struck by a car on Coastal Highway at 59th Street in Ocean City just before midnight. Ocean City Police say Sophia Battisti was crossing against the pedestrian signal. Police say Good Samaritans initiated lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived, but Battisti was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene – police say alcohol is not a factor on the driver. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Tip Line at 410-520-5136.
WBOC
New Park Proposed for West Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
WBOC
Car Theft In St. Michaels
ST. MICHAELS, Md. - Three cars stolen in three months, in St. Michaels. Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department says this is could be related to the number of car break-ins in Seaford, Del. Smith also said it could be referred to as a car theft ring.
WMDT.com
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old Seaford woman Saturday morning. Police say around 6:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound in the left lane on Route 13, just north of Camp Road. At the same time, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was in front of the Jeep, in the left lane. Police say the GMC was traveling at a slower speed, and the driver of the Jeep tried to pass on the right.
firststateupdate.com
Seaford Woman Killed In Rollover Crash Saturday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Seaford area on Saturday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 27, 2022, at approximately 6:10 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound in the left...
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
Police Arrest Two for Trespassing, Stealing Bathing Suits, Causing Disturbance at Public Pool
FELTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Two Felton men were arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police-...
Bay Net
Army Corps, MDOT Sign Agreement To Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, Aug. 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District...
Cape Gazette
Cape High Principal Nikki Miller leaving post
After five years as Cape High’s first female principal, Nikki Miller is returning to Seaford School District to serve as the district supervisor of instruction and gain experience at the elementary level. Miller began her career as a Seaford Middle social studies teacher. She later became an International Baccalaureate...
oceancity.com
Berlin Small Town Throw Down Country Music Festival
C’mon down to Berlin for a free country music concert sponsored by The Atlantic Hotel & Fagers Island!. Featuring RED DIRT REVOLUTION with special guest Lauren Calve. Outdoor hotel bar & Burley Oak beer truck sponsored by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. Park at Stephen Decatur Park (right off...
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
WMDT.com
Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one
SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
WBOC
EPA Says Salisbury Medical Facility Polluted Air with Possibly Cancer Causing Chemical
SALISBURY, Md. - The Environmental Protection Agency says the Trinity Sterile facility on Kiley Drive in Salisbury is emitting possibly cancer causing chemicals into the air. The risk is elevated, albeit extremely low within an approximately one mile radius around the facility. The EPA says trinity installed a wet scrubber,...
nassauobserver.com
A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers
About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
WMDT.com
One mom calling out for justice after the death of her son
Pocomoke City, Md. – One mother is speaking out tonight after losing her son 8 days after an accident in Pocomoke City. That car crash happened at Bonneville and 5th streets and Pocomoke Police say three cars were involved. Shakiesha Sample wants justice for her son. She says Kevonte...
