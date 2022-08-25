OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO