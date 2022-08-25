Read full article on original website
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Mystery illness in Michigan killing dogs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - News reports out of Michigan this week have highlighted a potentially serious outbreak of a disease in dogs, and mystified veterinary professionals and pet-owners, too. There is new information from the state regulatory agencies shedding new light on this alarming situation. Our Pet Vet Dr....
Mysterious Illness Is Confirmed Parvovirus In Michigan
The mysterious illness spreading through dogs in northern Michigan is confirmed to be parvovirus, according to the state. Testing that was facilitated by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and was completed by the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory revealed that the affected dogs did not have a history of complete vaccination. This confirmation has dog owners in the state rushing to get their pets up to date with their vaccinations.
traverseticker.com
What You Need To Know About The Recent Northern Michigan Canine Health Scare
Dogs dominated the local and state news cycle this week as word spread about an outbreak of a mysterious canine affliction in Otsego County. “At least 30 dogs dead of mysterious parvo-like illness in one Northern Michigan county” noted an MLive headline from Monday, which quickly caught the attention of local residents. What is this mystery illness, what does it mean for local dog owners, and how can you keep your pets safe? The Ticker investigates.
Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan
The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
Dozens of Dogs Dead From Unidentified Illness in Michigan
Officials are working to identify a mystery parvovirus-like illness spreading across Michigan that has already killed dozens of dogs in the state. Per CNN, Otsego County alone has already reported more than 20 dog deaths from the illness, which resembles the highly infectious canine parvovirus. The dogs that have died from the illness typically passed away within days of presenting symptoms, which include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, loss of appetite, and lethargy. Over 30 dogs have died after showing similar symptoms in Clare County this month, according to Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks, per the Clare County Cleaver.
Local Vet Reacts to Parvo-like Virus Killing Northern Michigan Dogs
A virus similar to parvovirus has been infecting and killing dogs in northern Michigan. Michigan State University is still investigating, but as of Monday, the first samples submitted for testing were in fact positive for canine parvovirus. Walter E. Bungard DVM of the Atlanta Veterinary Clinic hasn’t seen any cases...
Officials Warn of Mysterious Viral Illness Killing Dogs In Northern Michigan
Symptoms are similar to those of the highly contagious canine parvovirus. In one county, more than 20 dogs have died within days of falling ill, an official said.
