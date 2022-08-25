ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove CERT to offer combined safety class on CPR, AED, and first aid

September is National Preparedness Month, and the City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) program will offer a CPR, AED, First Aid combination course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Christ Cathedral Cultural Center, third floor, located at 13280 Chapman Avenue. Seating is limited. Email [email protected] to register. Registration and payment deadline is Friday, September 2, 2022.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Aquarium of the Pacific launches African American Scholar Program for its third year

The Aquarium of the Pacific will be accepting applications for its African American Scholar Program starting September 9, 2022. Now in its third year, the program supports African American students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields related to the work of the Aquarium. Through the financial award, inclusion in a growing community, and engagement with the Aquarium, the program seeks to lower the barriers for African American students in the fields of marine science.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Chance Theater presents the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” a dramatic comedy by Kristoffer Diaz that was one of the final nominees for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and snagged numerous “Best Play” Awards. Directed by Jeremy Aluma, “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” previews from September 23rd through September 30th, with regular performances running October 1st to October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
County
Orange County, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking

Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Top Ten Stories for August 21 through August 27

Top Ten Stories for August 21 through August 27 include fatal traffic accidents in Cypress and Long Beach, election news, and new building codes. Top Ten Stories for August 21 through August 27 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth

Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Medical Services#Diseases#General Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy