Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Seaford area on Saturday morning. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 6:10 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just north of Camp Road. At this time, a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway traveling at a slower speed, in front of the Jeep. The operator of the Jeep swerved to the left in an attempt to maneuver around the Sierra to avoid striking it. The operator of the Jeep was unable to avoid striking the truck and the front right of the Jeep struck the left rear of the Sierra. As a result of the collision the Jeep rotated in a clockwise direction and began sliding sideways, until it flipped. The Jeep came to rest upright in the grass median.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO