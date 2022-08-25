Read full article on original website
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
The Dispatch
Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested
FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
WMDT.com
New survey looks to expand adult programs in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Parks and Recreation department is calling on community members to fill out a new survey looking to expand adult programs. From more sports leagues to new art initiatives, the department tells us they want to serve all that call Ocean City home.
WBOC
Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project
The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it.
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
WBOC
New Park Proposed for West Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
oceancity.com
360º Photos on a gorgeous August afternoon in Ocean City, MD
We took a quick trip around Ocean City this week and took these 360º photos so you could experience Ocean City as if you were here. Here is the beach around 4th street. The water is clear, it’s over 80º, and everybody is enjoying the day. Next,...
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Delaware To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Crab Shack
Everyone has their own favorite crab shack in Delaware, and it’s a subject that locals are truly passionate about. There’s one waterfront crab shack in Delaware that seems to have captured the hearts of just about everyone who dines there, though – Sambo’s Tavern in Leipsic, near Dover.
WBOC
UPDATE: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
US News and World Report
Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
The Dispatch
Fatal Pedestrian Collision In OC Still Under Investigation
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at...
oceancity.com
Top 10 Things to do After Labor Day
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of of Summer, but Ocean City says they’re just getting started. September is the perfect time to un-”wine”d and relax at the beach. Enjoy various samples of wines in your very own souvenir glass while enjoying live music. When: September 9-10,...
WMDT.com
Ocean City Jeep Week sees 4×4 offroad fun on the beach
OCEAN CITY, Md- Jeep enthusiasts got the chance to put their skills to the test on the offroad sand course at the beach in ocean city,. with steep incline tough maneuvers and a lot of fun for all involved. “It’s just cool to drive on the sand the water it’s...
WMDT.com
21-year-old struck and killed crossing intersection in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision late Friday night in the area of 59th Street and Coastal Highway. According to police around 11:56 pm, Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinhold’s, Pa. was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian signal.
Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire
A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
WGMD Radio
Work-Release Walk Away Quickly Apprehended
An offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown who walked away from an approved outside work assignment within the facilities programs area has been apprehended. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, 26 year old Ryan Gray of Georgetown was apprehended quickly by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team. There is NO concern to public safety at this time.
Pires, 3 others paid $17K for anti-Greg Fuller mailer
A Sussex County campaign mailer deemed racist by Republican Party officials was financed with money from four prominent county figures. Some political observers say the mailer is an example of a schism in the Sussex County GOP. The mailer, which criticized Greg Fuller, a Republican candidate for register of wills, was organized by the 35th Representative District Conservative Committee. According ... Read More
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Seaford area on Saturday morning. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 6:10 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just north of Camp Road. At this time, a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway traveling at a slower speed, in front of the Jeep. The operator of the Jeep swerved to the left in an attempt to maneuver around the Sierra to avoid striking it. The operator of the Jeep was unable to avoid striking the truck and the front right of the Jeep struck the left rear of the Sierra. As a result of the collision the Jeep rotated in a clockwise direction and began sliding sideways, until it flipped. The Jeep came to rest upright in the grass median.
msn.com
29-year-old Seaford woman killed in crash on Sussex highway
Editor's note: This story has been updated to identify the victim of the crash. Delaware State Police continue to investigate a vehicle collision that closed Sussex Highway for four hours and resulted in the death of a 29-year-old woman from Seaford. According to a statement from police, on Saturday, at...
