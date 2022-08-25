MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville woman crashed into a creek in Grant County over the weekend after having to swerve out of the way of a deer, authorities say. A tow truck company reported seeing the woman’s vehicle in McPherson Branch Creek, about 40 yards off the roadway, around 6:55 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in the Township of Ellenboro.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO