MPD: Speeding driver caught by enhanced patrols, faces 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver faces a fourth-offense OWI charge after being caught allegedly going 20 mph over the speed limit in downtown Madison. The 59-year-old Madison man was stopped Saturday night after he drove right into one of the areas where officers have stepped up patrols as part of its 2022 Summer Strategic Plan, the Madison Police Department pointed out.
Grant Co. Sheriff: Woman swerves off road, into a creek to avoid hitting a deer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville woman crashed into a creek in Grant County over the weekend after having to swerve out of the way of a deer, authorities say. A tow truck company reported seeing the woman’s vehicle in McPherson Branch Creek, about 40 yards off the roadway, around 6:55 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in the Township of Ellenboro.
MPD investigating weapons violation on south west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating reports of gun shots on the city’s south west side. According to an MPD incident report, a woman called the police after finding her glass door shattered around 9 a.m. Thursday. The woman remembered hearing gun shots the previous...
Janesville gas station robbed at knifepoint
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A knife-wielding suspect is still on the run after a reported robbery at a Janesville gas station Monday morning. According to the Janesville police department, the suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart on 104 E Racine St. at 3:53 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a knife.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office participating in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is one of several law enforcements agencies across Wisconsin announcing their participation in the Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over campaign through Labor Day. Starting Monday through Labor Day, Dodge County patrol cars will be working together with other...
4 injured in Clinton shooting
CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after authorities received word that multiple people were injured in a Town of Clinton shooting, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims...
1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight standoff in Watertown ended early Sunday morning when SWAT team members forced their way into the home and took the suspect into custody, according to the city’s police department. In a statement, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski explained his officers and negotiators had...
Skin & Co. relocates after being impacted by Madison burglaries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison business has moved to a new location after being robbed back in May. The Skin and Co., one of several businesses robbed in the Clock Tower Court strip mall on Mineral Point Road, is now operating out of Cottage Grove. Owner Kelly Scheinkoeng said...
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
Officials propose increases to 2023 Dane Co. Parks fees
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It could cost more to participate in activities at some Dane County parks next year. The Dane County Park Commission will hold a hybrid meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 to propose the increase in park fees. The proposed changes would include an increase to...
Madison business gives free haircuts, school supplies to families in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A near east side Madison barber shop offered free hair cuts for students from elementary to high school age Monday afternoon. At the event, kids were given pizza, juice and a backpack full of school supplies. Apprentice barber Alan Galan says that he grew up coming...
Cats and kittens find their fur-ever homes at Janesville's Clear the Shelters event
One of 4,000 beagles rescued from abusive conditions at a research puppy mill in Virginia found her fur-ever home Saturday.
Beagle rescued from Virginia research puppy mill finds fur-ever home
Hundreds of cats and kittens in the area are available for adoption, and some found their fur-ever homes today.
Madison’s Plan Commission passes vote; ending Fast Forward Skate Center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison’s Plan Commission voted Monday night on a proposal to replace the Fast Forward Skate Center with a four-story, 70-unit housing project, passing the plan on a unanimous vote. The prospect of losing Fast Forward is sad for a long-time employee, but he says he is working to ensure it is not the end of roller rinks in Madison.
Madison gas prices drop again, GasBuddy reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gas prices in Madison continue to fall, with a new report indicating costs have come down by more than a nickel per gallon. GasBuddy’s survey of over 200 gas stations in Madison found that the average price of gas was $3.47 Sunday, marking a drop of 6.8 cents per gallon from the previous week.
Tracking more storms for Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Now that severe storms have cleared the area, southern Wisconsin can breathe a sigh of relief -- at least until tomorrow morning. A cold front is moving across the central Plains and will arrive into the Badger State early Monday morning. A few showers and storms are likely along this frontal boundary.
How to save money when packing your student’s lunch
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As families gear up to get back into the morning lunch-making routine, many caregivers are hoping to save money at the grocery store. Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Aryn Degrave shares some tips for parents to pack balanced meals that won’t break the bank. 1. Prioritize Meal...
DWD arranges 14 new apprenticeship options for Wisconsin students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin high schoolers will have 14 more occupational options for youth apprenticeships through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) starting this fall, Governor Tony Evers announced. Juniors and senior students across Wisconsin high schools can now explore 14 different educational pathways in subject areas from...
Beloved Circus World ringmaster takes his final bow
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - After 39 years as ringmaster at Circus World, Dave SaLoutos took his final bow in the ring Sunday. The Baraboo native entertained guests one last time during three performances Sunday afternoon; a ‘Shiver me Timbers’ music show and two final big top shows. SaLoutos...
