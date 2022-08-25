ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
brproud.com

EBR Library offers career training via specialized digital classroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone interested in careers related to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and solar industries can now receive training from a new program offered by the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Library. EBR Libraries announced Monday (August 29) that its new partnership with a company called Interplay Learning...
L'Observateur

KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL INTRODUCES NEW GRANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR UNIVERSITY AFFILIATES

Funding Projects Focused on Litter Removal and Prevention, Recycling and Reusing, Waste Reduction and Sustainability, Single-Use Disposable Reduction, and Marine Debris Education. MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), an anti-litter and community improvement non-profit focused on litter prevention and removal, youth education, public awareness, and beautification, is pleased to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 21.3%; Louisiana cases surge 10.3%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.3% as 11,634 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,552 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
At the Center for Planning Excellence, Broome is 'striving to create a more livable Louisiana'

Camille Manning-Broome is recognized internationally for her expertise in resilience and adaptation planning. Her leadership on issues of land loss, coastal community sustainability, climate change resilience and adaptation as well as resident-led community planning has contributed to the transformation of cities, towns and parishes throughout Louisiana. Her work has created knowledge of interest to peers throughout the U.S. and the globe, from South Africa to Scotland to Denmark.
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
theadvocate.com

Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight

South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana highway safety panel honored for work among hearing-impaired, other communities

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission was a semi-finalist for the National Safety Council’s prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards for 2022. The commission's executive director, Lisa Freeman, said the agency was one of two highway safety offices among those in the final rounds. Typically most finalists and semi-finalists are national organizations or corporations, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Amazon or U.S. Steel.
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
theadvocate.com

Will Rep. Garret Graves join Louisiana's gubernatorial race?

Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder. Graves, who says his decision whether to run...
brproud.com

Community employment and resource fair hosted by F.O.A.M.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Fathers on a Mission, F.O.A.M hosted a community employment and resource fair at Park Medial Academy on Saturday, Aug. 27. Resources available will include resume assistance, on-site interviews, and men’s professional clothing donations. The LWC mobile unit will be on-site for applicants who need to create a resume, make copies, and apply for jobs.
brproud.com

Parent using app to track child after recent on-campus crime at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some parents say crime has gotten so bad on LSU’s campus that they’re now using tracking apps to make sure their child is safe. “It frightens me to death. Every night I check the Life360 to make sure he is somewhere safe,” said mother Kimberly Saliga.
