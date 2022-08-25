Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
brproud.com
EBR Library offers career training via specialized digital classroom
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone interested in careers related to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and solar industries can now receive training from a new program offered by the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Library. EBR Libraries announced Monday (August 29) that its new partnership with a company called Interplay Learning...
L'Observateur
KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL INTRODUCES NEW GRANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR UNIVERSITY AFFILIATES
Funding Projects Focused on Litter Removal and Prevention, Recycling and Reusing, Waste Reduction and Sustainability, Single-Use Disposable Reduction, and Marine Debris Education. MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), an anti-litter and community improvement non-profit focused on litter prevention and removal, youth education, public awareness, and beautification, is pleased to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 21.3%; Louisiana cases surge 10.3%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.3% as 11,634 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,552 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
At the Center for Planning Excellence, Broome is 'striving to create a more livable Louisiana'
Camille Manning-Broome is recognized internationally for her expertise in resilience and adaptation planning. Her leadership on issues of land loss, coastal community sustainability, climate change resilience and adaptation as well as resident-led community planning has contributed to the transformation of cities, towns and parishes throughout Louisiana. Her work has created knowledge of interest to peers throughout the U.S. and the globe, from South Africa to Scotland to Denmark.
theadvocate.com
Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
theadvocate.com
State turnaround school district shrinking with likely exit of two schools
Once envisioned as a citywide network of vibrant charter schools that would set the standard for public education in the capital city, the state-run Recovery School District-Baton Rouge is slowly withering, with two of the largest schools it still has left poised to make their exit. At its peak in...
theadvocate.com
'We should always be watching': LSU climatologist says hurricanes intensifying
On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida, LSU geology professor and climatologist Jill Trepanier noted that hurricanes entering the Gulf of Mexico are becoming more intense. Whether that's from an ever-changing climate and other environmental factors, such as the loss of mangrove trees along the coast, is at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garage sale find leads Louisiana teen to chase world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik’s Cube world records.
theadvocate.com
Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight
South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
westcentralsbest.com
'I'm terrified': LSU students, parents share concerns after campus kidnappings, shooting
A kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and attempted armed robbery where one person was shot occurred on LSU’s campus during the first week of the fall semester, worrying students and parents about safety around the university’s campus. LSU sent an email to students Friday addressing the crimes. “We understand that...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana highway safety panel honored for work among hearing-impaired, other communities
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission was a semi-finalist for the National Safety Council’s prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards for 2022. The commission's executive director, Lisa Freeman, said the agency was one of two highway safety offices among those in the final rounds. Typically most finalists and semi-finalists are national organizations or corporations, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Amazon or U.S. Steel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
Prediction: LSU Tigers to land one of nation's top uncommitted football prospects
The in-state recruiting effort for the 2023 class didn't start out as the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly would have hoped. This summer, both Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning and Westgate five-star safety Derek Williams committed to Texas, and it looked like LSU's local recruiting could ...
theadvocate.com
Will Rep. Garret Graves join Louisiana's gubernatorial race?
Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder. Graves, who says his decision whether to run...
brproud.com
Over 12k bags of litter collected during City-Parish weekly cleanup events in 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every weekend, East Baton Rouge’s (EBR) City-Parish Department of Maintenance leads a litter clean-up event, and from the start of 2022 until August, workers have collected a total of 12,677 bags of litter. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Monday (August 29) that...
brproud.com
Community employment and resource fair hosted by F.O.A.M.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Fathers on a Mission, F.O.A.M hosted a community employment and resource fair at Park Medial Academy on Saturday, Aug. 27. Resources available will include resume assistance, on-site interviews, and men’s professional clothing donations. The LWC mobile unit will be on-site for applicants who need to create a resume, make copies, and apply for jobs.
brproud.com
Parent using app to track child after recent on-campus crime at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some parents say crime has gotten so bad on LSU’s campus that they’re now using tracking apps to make sure their child is safe. “It frightens me to death. Every night I check the Life360 to make sure he is somewhere safe,” said mother Kimberly Saliga.
brproud.com
Local officials report 3,863 new COVID cases, 11 deaths following weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After the final weekend in August, thousands of new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). LDH states that since Friday, August 26, a total of 3,863 new COVID cases were tallied and of the...
KTBS
Louisiana woman carrying fetus without skull calls on governor, lawmakers to change abortion law
BATON ROUGE, La. - Nancy Davis, the Baton Rouge woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, stood on the steps of the state capitol Friday and called on Louisiana lawmakers to make changes to the state’s trigger laws as soon as possible. Davis and...
Comments / 0