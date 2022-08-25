Read full article on original website
Man accused of impersonating parent, attempted kidnapping at Xenia school appears in court
XENIA — A Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and kidnap a child at an “Open House” event at a Greene County school appeared in court Monday morning. Reid Duran, 35, was arrested Aug. 22 after an incident at St. Brigid School....
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen arrested for aggravated menacing
A 15 year-old Bellefontaine teen was arrested Friday night around 9:30 after he pulled a BB-gun on two juveniles. Bellefontaine Police was dispatched to the area of Plumvalley Street and Water Avenue hours prior, around 5:30, regarding a silver Honda Pilot occupied by four males who pulled a bb-gun on two juveniles riding their bikes in the area.
police1.com
Man tries to stab cop after pretending to be a kindergarten parent
DAYTON, Ohio — A Fairborn man is in the Greene County Jail on counts of attempted kidnapping and felonious assault after an incident involving a kindergartner at St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia. Reid C. Duran, 35, is alleged to have entered St. Brigid around 6:24 p.m. Monday during...
Urbana Citizen
Suspect sought in break-ins
MECHANICBURG – On Aug. 25 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into in the Village of Mechanicsburg. Multiple items were stolen including a loaded handgun. During this incident the suspect took a vehicle and left the vehicle in the local car dealership parking lot.
Driver in reckless rollover crash ID’d
The man who died after reckless driving ended in a rollover crash Friday has been identified, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.
WATCH: Ohio 6-year-old escapes kidnapper
OHIO- A home security camera captured the alleged attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old girl from outside her home in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 23. The footage shows the child outside of the family’s home on East Avenue. A man walking down the sidewalk stops, touches the girl, and then grabs her by the arm. The […]
peakofohio.com
A driver and two passengers were arrested on felony drug charges
A driver and two passengers were arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Friday night at 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township were on patrol and noticed a vehicle traveling on 33, just east of Lincoln Boulevard in Russells Point, with an excessively loud exhaust. A traffic...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
wyso.org
WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
miamivalleytoday.com
Huber Heights man killed in crash
TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
1017thepoint.com
MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES THREE-COUNTY, 125 MPH CHASE
(Whitewater Valley)--A motorcyclist escaped a three-county, high-speed chase at just after midnight Monday morning. Deputies tried to stop the rider in western Wayne County, but he fled east on U.S. 40 at speeds that, according to scanner traffic, reached 125 miles per hour. He fled mostly through Richmond’s northwest side before getting onto I-70 and heading east. The chase went into Preble County and then north into Darke County before it was terminated.
Fox 19
Man accused of hitting kids with metal dog leash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly hitting two kids with a metal dog leash. On Aug. 6, Ray Satterwhite Jr., 27, punished the children by hitting them with a metal chain link leash, a Hamilton County court document explains. The kids were playing with...
4 dead in Houston shooting after evicted tenant sets fire to lure neighbors into ambush
HOUSTON — A man facing eviction from his Houston rental unit started several fires and shot at residents from the housing complex as they fled early Sunday. The man killed three of the residents before he was fatally shot by authorities, the Houston Chronicle reported. Two victims in their...
hometownstations.com
Telescope and equipment stolen from Schoonover Observatory
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating the break-in at the Schoonover Observatory where around $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen. According to the Lima Astronomical Society, the thieves stole their 14-inch telescope, guide scopes, and accessories from the dome. The theft was noticed before the Friday stargazing event. They say the telescope cannot be used by itself and the eyepieces that were also taken can only be used in larger telescopes. So, they are urging that the thieves bring the equipment back, since it needs other equipment to make it work. Lima officials have been notified, and the society has asked permission to start a GoFundMe page to replace the items that were stolen. Area pawnshops have been notified. The Lima Astronomical Society will be continuing their Friday night public Stargazing events with portable telescopes.
Man taken by Careflight to hospital after crash involving Model-T in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — One man is hospitalized after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. >>Huber Heights man dies following rollover crash in Monroe Twp. Crews responded to the crash at around 12:57 p.m. at the intersection of Palestine Union City Road...
Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'
An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Daily Advocate
Driver of historic vehicle flown to hospital after crash
PALESTINE — On Aug. 27, at 12:57 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Union City Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department and Careflight responded to the intersections of Wildcat Road and Palestine Union City Road on an injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Maroon Buick driven by,...
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
