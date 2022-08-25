LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating the break-in at the Schoonover Observatory where around $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen. According to the Lima Astronomical Society, the thieves stole their 14-inch telescope, guide scopes, and accessories from the dome. The theft was noticed before the Friday stargazing event. They say the telescope cannot be used by itself and the eyepieces that were also taken can only be used in larger telescopes. So, they are urging that the thieves bring the equipment back, since it needs other equipment to make it work. Lima officials have been notified, and the society has asked permission to start a GoFundMe page to replace the items that were stolen. Area pawnshops have been notified. The Lima Astronomical Society will be continuing their Friday night public Stargazing events with portable telescopes.

