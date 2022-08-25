Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Annual Paving Schedule
The Town of Easton’s annual street resurfacing is scheduled to start on September 06, 2022. “The annual street resurfacing provides a smoother surface on our local roads for our residents and visitors and protects the road base underneath,” says Town Engineer, Rick VanEmburgh. Typically the resurfacing effort...
WMDT.com
New survey looks to expand adult programs in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Parks and Recreation department is calling on community members to fill out a new survey looking to expand adult programs. From more sports leagues to new art initiatives, the department tells us they want to serve all that call Ocean City home.
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
The Dispatch
Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested
FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
WBOC
New Park Proposed for West Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
Pennsylvania pedestrian killed in Ocean City crash
A Pennsylvania woman was killed while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Ocean City on Friday night.
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department knocks down roof blaze at Union Chesapeake Seafood House
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A fire broke out at Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Saturday afternoon. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) officials say around 4:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the restaurant at 2004 Philadelphia Avenue for a reported structure fire. When units arrived, they found smoke and fire on...
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
The Dispatch
Fatal Pedestrian Collision In OC Still Under Investigation
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at...
WBOC
UPDATE: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
Cape Gazette
Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
WMDT.com
Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City avoiding saltwater intrusion — for now
Ocean City’s location, nestled neatly on the coast between the ocean and bay, clearly has advantages that attract thousands of residents and millions of tourists. But the saltwater in the crashing waves and lapping surf pose a systemwide threat that has had detrimental effects on the drinking water at other coastal communities, and locally, keeps public works staff on their toes.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD
12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
WMDT.com
Fire crews respond to reports of smoke at TidalHealth in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth is thanking the Salisbury Fire Department to their quick response to a report of smoke Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the hospital wrote that there was no fire, and therefore no need for evacuations. Although the investigation is ongoing, TidalHealth says it appears there was a failure in an air handler motor outside of the hospital.
WMDT.com
Early morning condo fire in Rehoboth extinguished by sprinklers
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are praising a sprinkler system for extinguishing a condo fire early Friday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire alarm at the Creekwood condominium complex. Officials say Creekwood is one of several locations for department responses to fire alarms that usually result in false alarms. However, firefighters say this time, the fire sprinkler system activated and extinguished a fire on a third floor balcony just before it was about to make its way up the side of the building and possibly into the attic area.
