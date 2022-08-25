Over budget State Pier project, under federal investigation, becomes focus of Stefanowski-Lamont dispute

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has received a $5 million federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates, officials said. The funding will go toward implementing a pilot program that will use new technology to detect when someone goes the wrong way and then alert the wrong-way driver, other drivers and emergency responders, according to a statement Monday from the state Transportation Cabinet.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO