Over budget State Pier project, under federal investigation, becomes focus of Stefanowski-Lamont dispute

How a shoreline project in Connecticut could hold the key to preserving sensitive areas amid climate change
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s late July at the mouth of the Housatonic River. Wind gusts out seaward carrying columnar rain clouds. Lightning flashes on the horizon. Waving meadows of tall grasses with summer wildflowers give way to salt grasses. Biology professor...
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Connecticut has 420,000 electric, natural gas customers who are more than 30 days behind in paying bills
About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to Claire Coleman, the state’s Consumer Counsel. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried...
Bob Stefanowski has shaken up his staff. Here’s what it will mean in his campaign for governor.
After a recent staff shakeup left Republican Bob Stefanowski’s gubernatorial campaign with new management in the final stretch to November, experts and party officials said they expect Stefanowski to emerge as a more aggressive presence on the campaign trail — holding more rallies and press conferences, while meeting face-to-face with voters to air grievances about the incumbent, Gov. Ned Lamont.
CT is likely to follow California’s lead with plans for all-electric vehicle sales by 2035
The recent decision by California regulators to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035 represents a tectonic shift in the national effort to reduce tailpipe emissions, experts say, leaving other states with limited options but to follow along with the ambitious schedule or fall behind on their own climate goals.
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a...
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Federal grant aims to prevent wrong-way interstate crashes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has received a $5 million federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates, officials said. The funding will go toward implementing a pilot program that will use new technology to detect when someone goes the wrong way and then alert the wrong-way driver, other drivers and emergency responders, according to a statement Monday from the state Transportation Cabinet.
CT State Police: Two found dead from gunshots in East Granby home
EAST GRANBY — Connecticut State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at a home on Wynding Hills Road Sunday evening, officials said. Troopers with Troop H in Hartford and East Granby police officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the residential street after 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, according to state police.
Winchester pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle, police say
WINCHESTER — A person was airlifted Sunday night to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle, officials said. The collision took place around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Rowley streets, according to the Winchester Police Department. The wounded pedestrian was flown to Hartford Hospital...
