ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Over budget State Pier project, under federal investigation, becomes focus of Stefanowski-Lamont dispute

By Julia Bergman
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bob Stefanowski has shaken up his staff. Here’s what it will mean in his campaign for governor.

After a recent staff shakeup left Republican Bob Stefanowski’s gubernatorial campaign with new management in the final stretch to November, experts and party officials said they expect Stefanowski to emerge as a more aggressive presence on the campaign trail — holding more rallies and press conferences, while meeting face-to-face with voters to air grievances about the incumbent, Gov. Ned Lamont.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
Register Citizen

Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a...
DURHAM, NC
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Federal grant aims to prevent wrong-way interstate crashes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has received a $5 million federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates, officials said. The funding will go toward implementing a pilot program that will use new technology to detect when someone goes the wrong way and then alert the wrong-way driver, other drivers and emergency responders, according to a statement Monday from the state Transportation Cabinet.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Devlin
Person
Bob Stefanowski
Register Citizen

CT State Police: Two found dead from gunshots in East Granby home

EAST GRANBY — Connecticut State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at a home on Wynding Hills Road Sunday evening, officials said. Troopers with Troop H in Hartford and East Granby police officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the residential street after 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, according to state police.
EAST GRANBY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy