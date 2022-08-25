ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Jury convicts Virginia man in unemployment fraud ring

By Jakob Cordes
 4 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) — A federal jury convicted a Virginia man on five counts of fraud after he sold his personal information to a group using fraudulent applications to obtain pandemic unemployment benefits.

Danny L. Mullins was found guilty on August 11, over two years after he allegedly shared his identifying information with his nephews, who ran a fraud ring using the personal information of inmates and other participants to get unemployment benefits in exchange for a cut of the cash.

According to an affidavit filed in 2021, Mullins contacted Greg and Jeff Tackett through his sister, after he learned of the scheme, which had already been going on for some time. In all, the state claimed Mullins received $18,162 in fraudulent benefits.

Now, prosecutors say he could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Mullins was found guilty on the following counts:

Mullins was just one part of the wider conspiracy perpetrated by the Tacketts and their third co-conspirator, Danielle Chytka, who used the information of 37 individuals – many of whom were already incarcerated in Virginia jails – to collect about $500,000 in benefits.

Louis V
4d ago

How funny they go after him. what about all these local and state governments that gave themselves raises during the scam demic and gave the police a 10,000 dollar raise got new police cars and ghost pick up trucks. They are the real criminals who should be locked up !

Lickety Split
4d ago

Kind of sad these folks are going out for this little bit of money compared to the white collar corporate crimes that go on. Those individuals almost are never caught

