ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
The Dispatch

Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested

FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
The Dispatch

Fatal Pedestrian Collision In OC Still Under Investigation

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at...
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy