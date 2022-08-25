In the pursuit of enhancing the student experience through supporting student-focused health and wellness, the Barnes Center at The Arch has launched Headspace. “I believe a big part of college is not only challenging yourself academically but also learning to take care of yourself,” says Yvonne Chen-Yih Kuo ’24, Barnes Center at The Arch peer educator. “Headspace allows students to step back and take time for themselves, to sleep better, while also find opportunities to learn different ways of mindfulness and self care.”

