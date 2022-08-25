Read full article on original website
syr.edu
Sessions on Remitted Tuition, Dependent Tuition Benefits to Be Held in September
Information sessions on Syracuse University’s remitted tuition and dependent tuition benefits will be held in September. Remitted Tuition Benefit—For Eligible Employees/Retirees and Spouses/Same Sex Domestic Partners. The remitted tuition benefit information session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, from noon to 1 p.m. via videoconference. Register here. A...
syr.edu
Health, Wellness and Launching Headspace
In the pursuit of enhancing the student experience through supporting student-focused health and wellness, the Barnes Center at The Arch has launched Headspace. “I believe a big part of college is not only challenging yourself academically but also learning to take care of yourself,” says Yvonne Chen-Yih Kuo ’24, Barnes Center at The Arch peer educator. “Headspace allows students to step back and take time for themselves, to sleep better, while also find opportunities to learn different ways of mindfulness and self care.”
syr.edu
Professor Julia White Awarded $1.14 Million Grant for Recruitment of Special Education Teachers, Counselors
Julia M. White, associate professor in the School of Education’s (SOE) Department of Teaching and Leadership and director of the atrocity studies and the practices of social justice minor, has been awarded a $1.14 million U.S. Department of Education grant, with the primary aim of recruiting, preparing and retaining fully certified, diverse special education teachers and school counselors to work with students with disabilities with high-intensity needs.
syr.edu
Libraries Acquire Springer and Palgrave eBook Package
Syracuse University Libraries recently acquired access to many new online resources, including a package of more than 134,000 Springer and Palgrave ebooks, as well as the campus’ first library database of virtual reality content, Mindscape Commons. The Springer and Palgrave ebook collection, spanning imprint years 1980-2017, is a substantial...
syr.edu
John Goodman Named Center Director of Syracuse University Strasbourg
The retirement of Raymond Bach, center director of Syracuse University Strasbourg, has paved the way for new leadership in France. As this new chapter unfolds, Syracuse Abroad is excited to announce John J. Goodman as director of the Strasbourg center. Goodman joins the center with an extensive background in law,...
