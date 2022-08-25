2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam

Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification.

One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.

Investigators say the couple bought $15,054 worth of furniture on Aug. 23 and loaded it onto a white Penske truck with Indiana license plate 2973520. The truck unit number is 91617988.

One day later, they returned to the store to buy an additional $13,250 worth of furniture, police said. After the transactions, a complainant contacted the store’s credit card company and learned that the transactions were actually declined. Police say the suspect identified as Litt gave a pin number to the salesperson to force the transaction through the credit card reader, which then approved the transaction that was initially not allowed.

The two suspects allegedly attempted to purchase merchandise at a different furniture store using the same method, but the salesperson did not force the transaction and would not allow the sale to take place.

“The individuals are believed to be using this scam throughout the state and into other states,” the WCAN Alert reads. “A Penske rental truck is frequently used to load merchandise.”

Litt is described as a 28-year-old Black man who is 5’8″ tall weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. No official description was given for Williams, but photos of the suspects are provided below.

Anyone with information should call Det. Matt Berres at the Marshfield Police Department at 715-305-6493.

Suspect photos, courtesy of the Marshfield Police Department: