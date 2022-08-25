Read full article on original website
Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday
The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
Ramirez Hired as Kenton High School Spanish Teacher
Caitlin Ramirez was raised a wildcat and is a 2015 graduate of Kenton High School. After graduating from Ashland University, she taught Spanish at Riverdale but was excited to return to Kenton and teach Spanish at home. “I love to share the Spanish culture and language with students who might...
Obituary for Joyce Ella (Altvater) Ralph
A memorial service for Joyce Ralph will be held at 4:30 P.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. until the time of services. Burial in Grove Cemetery will take place at a later date. The family is requesting that everyone please dress casually.
Obituary for Donna Sue Stinson
Donna Sue Stinson, 74 of Kenton passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Hardin Hills Health Center. She was born in Kenton on Dec. 20, 1947 to the late Elmer and Lillian (Long) Stinson. She is survived by two sisters, Shirley (Tom) Myers and Nancy Lee and a brother, Gene Long. A sister, Darla Hoyt and an infant sister also preceded her in death. Funeral services will be held at 1pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery and visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service (11am-1pm) Tuesday. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
