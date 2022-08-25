ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis man convicted more than 6 years after raping woman who got separated from friend at bar

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been found guilty more than six years after he picked up a woman who got separated from her friend at the bar and raped her.

In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against 42-year-old Thomas Deandre Stone, a detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that he talked with the victim in the case, who said she got raped by a man who picked her up in Broad Ripple before he dropped her off at a gas station.

The victim told the detective that she was with a friend at a concert the evening of Feb. 24, 2016. After the concert, they went to a bar down the street where she was separated from her friend.

After unsuccessfully trying to call her friend, the victim decided to walk back to where the concert happened. Somewhere between the concert venue and the bar, the document said the woman got into Stone’s vehicle.

The woman told police that she thought Stone was taking her to meet her friends, telling the detective she “must have been given a reason to trust him” and that she “wouldn’t have just climbed in the car” with someone she didn’t know.

The woman told the detective that Stone told her he played football for the Indianapolis Colts, but doesn’t remember the initial contact with him.

As Stone drove off, the woman told police that he was threatening sexual things. The document said he eventually made his way to a house. She told the detective that she didn’t remember walking into the house, but recalled performing sex acts on Stone.

The document said the woman told police Stone was “aggressive” and she was “crying hysterically the entire time.”

Eventually, Stone took the woman to the gas station, according to court documents. She went inside and told the cashier to call 911 before seeing Stone drive away.

Stone was convicted of three counts of rape, criminal confinement and intimidation. He remains charged in additional sexual assault cases.

