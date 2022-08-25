ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

New Fairfield's nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday

NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Trial for ex-Stamford Democratic Party chair to resume. But will Mallozzi take the stand?

STAMFORD — A trial for John Mallozzi, the former Democratic City Committee head accused of absentee ballot fraud, is scheduled to resume Monday morning. Mallozzi, who led the city’s Democratic Party from 2012 to 2016, has been charged with 14 counts of second-degree forgery and 14 counts of committing false statements in absentee balloting — all of which are tied to the 2015 election for spots on the Board of Finance, Board of Education and Board of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty to the charges after being arrested in 2019.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings

NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
NORWALK, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Elections
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
NY1

27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win

Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
Marcus Brown
Register Citizen

Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties

MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
MONROE, CT
Daily Voice

Man Menaces Offices With Ax In Norwalk, Police Say

Two people were arrested, including a man who "menaced" officers with an ax when a Connecticut marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29 on Sylvester Court. According to Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police,...
NORWALK, CT
larchmontloop.com

Mamaroneck Man Pleads Guilty to Ongoing Racial Acts

The Mamaroneck man arrested and charged in a years long racial dispute pled guilty Monday and pledged to stay out of the small cul-de-sac where he lashed out at Hispanic neighbors and their spouses with repeated racial slurs and acts of intimidation. 55 year old Michael Dunaway stood before a...
MAMARONECK, NY
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
#Election Local#Bridgeport House#Democratic#Superior Court
Register Citizen

Police: Wilton woman charged with violating restraining order

WILTON — Police have charged a woman with violation of a restraining order after they say she was involved in a car accident outside the home of the person she is legally obligated to avoid. Wilton authorities were called to White Oaks Apartments at 116 Danbury Road last Tuesday...
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk developer avoids sanction for revealing $4.5 million settlement offer

NORWALK — As litigation surrounding the Wall Street Place project drags on, real estate developer and property owner Jason Milligan narrowly avoided court sanction after sharing a settlement offer from the city. In July, Milligan filed a court motion that included an email from a city attorney offering a...
NORWALK, CT
WestfairOnline

Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man

On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
GREENWICH, CT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Schools Face a Fiscal Cliff

Stamford Public Schools Finance Director Ryan Fealey has sounded an alarm for the Board of Education. Fealey told members that, if the school district wants to keep 120 positions – teachers, para-educators, technology specialists, security guards and more – it will have to come up with almost $9 million by June 2024.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

DOJ: Man admits role in murder, attempted murder of rival gang members

BRIDGEPORT — A city man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity charge resulting from his involvement with a local street gang, authorities said. The Bridgeport Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service is investigating multiple Bridgeport-based street gangs...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Will Stamford increase fines for noise complaints and tighten rules on leaf blowers?

STAMFORD — Noise is back on the Board of Representative’s agenda, and after a year of discussions, city officials have started pitching formal solutions. Stamford officials could make tweaks to the municipal noise ordinance aimed, including new restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers and an increase in fines for violating the rules — if board members pursue a set of changes introduced to them last week.
STAMFORD, CT

