FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Register Citizen
In Stamford, petition fights are on the rise. City officials say a lack of clear protocol is problematic.
STAMFORD — Petition signatures have ignited political debate after political debate in Stamford over the past year. In response, city officials are set to assess a new and comprehensive set of protocols meant to clarify how the process works. The city Planning Board at its next meeting will review...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday
NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
Register Citizen
Trial for ex-Stamford Democratic Party chair to resume. But will Mallozzi take the stand?
STAMFORD — A trial for John Mallozzi, the former Democratic City Committee head accused of absentee ballot fraud, is scheduled to resume Monday morning. Mallozzi, who led the city’s Democratic Party from 2012 to 2016, has been charged with 14 counts of second-degree forgery and 14 counts of committing false statements in absentee balloting — all of which are tied to the 2015 election for spots on the Board of Finance, Board of Education and Board of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty to the charges after being arrested in 2019.
Register Citizen
Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings
NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
Register Citizen
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
NY1
27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win
Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
NewsTimes
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric spreading thanks to ‘bad actors’ on social media, report says, and even CT isn't safe
The mural atop New Haven’s East Rock with big, bold pink letters outlined in electric blue and set against a white back drop – the colors of the transgender pride flag, looked out over the Elm City like a proclamation. “Trans Love,” the mural said, sending a message...
Register Citizen
Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties
MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
Man Menaces Offices With Ax In Norwalk, Police Say
Two people were arrested, including a man who "menaced" officers with an ax when a Connecticut marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29 on Sylvester Court. According to Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police,...
larchmontloop.com
Mamaroneck Man Pleads Guilty to Ongoing Racial Acts
The Mamaroneck man arrested and charged in a years long racial dispute pled guilty Monday and pledged to stay out of the small cul-de-sac where he lashed out at Hispanic neighbors and their spouses with repeated racial slurs and acts of intimidation. 55 year old Michael Dunaway stood before a...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Register Citizen
Police: Wilton woman charged with violating restraining order
WILTON — Police have charged a woman with violation of a restraining order after they say she was involved in a car accident outside the home of the person she is legally obligated to avoid. Wilton authorities were called to White Oaks Apartments at 116 Danbury Road last Tuesday...
Register Citizen
Norwalk developer avoids sanction for revealing $4.5 million settlement offer
NORWALK — As litigation surrounding the Wall Street Place project drags on, real estate developer and property owner Jason Milligan narrowly avoided court sanction after sharing a settlement offer from the city. In July, Milligan filed a court motion that included an email from a city attorney offering a...
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
greenwichfreepress.com
Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man
On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Schools Face a Fiscal Cliff
Stamford Public Schools Finance Director Ryan Fealey has sounded an alarm for the Board of Education. Fealey told members that, if the school district wants to keep 120 positions – teachers, para-educators, technology specialists, security guards and more – it will have to come up with almost $9 million by June 2024.
Register Citizen
DOJ: Man admits role in murder, attempted murder of rival gang members
BRIDGEPORT — A city man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity charge resulting from his involvement with a local street gang, authorities said. The Bridgeport Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service is investigating multiple Bridgeport-based street gangs...
Register Citizen
Will Stamford increase fines for noise complaints and tighten rules on leaf blowers?
STAMFORD — Noise is back on the Board of Representative’s agenda, and after a year of discussions, city officials have started pitching formal solutions. Stamford officials could make tweaks to the municipal noise ordinance aimed, including new restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers and an increase in fines for violating the rules — if board members pursue a set of changes introduced to them last week.
