STAMFORD — A trial for John Mallozzi, the former Democratic City Committee head accused of absentee ballot fraud, is scheduled to resume Monday morning. Mallozzi, who led the city’s Democratic Party from 2012 to 2016, has been charged with 14 counts of second-degree forgery and 14 counts of committing false statements in absentee balloting — all of which are tied to the 2015 election for spots on the Board of Finance, Board of Education and Board of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty to the charges after being arrested in 2019.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO