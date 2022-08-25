Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested
FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
WBOC
Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it. Many of these homeowners...
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
Bay Net
Army Corps, MDOT Sign Agreement To Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, Aug. 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District...
oceancity.com
360º Photos on a gorgeous August afternoon in Ocean City, MD
We took a quick trip around Ocean City this week and took these 360º photos so you could experience Ocean City as if you were here. Here is the beach around 4th street. The water is clear, it’s over 80º, and everybody is enjoying the day. Next,...
WBOC
Kitchen Grease Fire Damages Mardela Springs Home
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - Authorities say a kitchen grease fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Mardela Springs. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at a home located at 25549 Cooper Mill Road. The Sharptown Volunteer...
WGMD Radio
Flames and Smoke Seen from Thompson Island
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Highway is under investigation. Members of the Lewes Fire Department and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Smoke and flames were coming from an exhaust hood on the roof. Customers and staff were...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans
As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
WMDT.com
Ocean City Jeep Week sees 4×4 offroad fun on the beach
OCEAN CITY, Md- Jeep enthusiasts got the chance to put their skills to the test on the offroad sand course at the beach in ocean city,. with steep incline tough maneuvers and a lot of fun for all involved. “It’s just cool to drive on the sand the water it’s...
US News and World Report
Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
WMDT.com
Early morning condo fire in Rehoboth extinguished by sprinklers
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are praising a sprinkler system for extinguishing a condo fire early Friday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire alarm at the Creekwood condominium complex. Officials say Creekwood is one of several locations for department responses to fire alarms that usually result in false alarms. However, firefighters say this time, the fire sprinkler system activated and extinguished a fire on a third floor balcony just before it was about to make its way up the side of the building and possibly into the attic area.
The Dispatch
Fatal Pedestrian Collision In OC Still Under Investigation
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at...
Maryland Man Burning Debris With Gas Airlifted To Hospital When Flames Flash: Fire Marshal
What started as an innocuous gasoline-fueled fire outside a Maryland home led to a hospital visit for a 75-year-old man who suffered burn wounds in Dorchester County and had to be airlifted for treatment, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department...
WMDT.com
21-year-old struck and killed crossing intersection in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision late Friday night in the area of 59th Street and Coastal Highway. According to police around 11:56 pm, Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinhold’s, Pa. was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian signal.
WBOC
EPA Says Salisbury Medical Facility Polluted Air with Possibly Cancer Causing Chemical
SALISBURY, Md. - The Environmental Protection Agency says the Trinity Sterile facility on Kiley Drive in Salisbury is emitting possibly cancer causing chemicals into the air. The risk is elevated, albeit extremely low within an approximately one mile radius around the facility. The EPA says trinity installed a wet scrubber,...
nassauobserver.com
A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers
About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
