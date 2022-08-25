ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

The Dispatch

Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested

FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
WBOC

Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project

KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it. Many of these homeowners...
WOODSIDE, DE
U.S. Geological Survey

USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE

LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Kitchen Grease Fire Damages Mardela Springs Home

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - Authorities say a kitchen grease fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Mardela Springs. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at a home located at 25549 Cooper Mill Road. The Sharptown Volunteer...
MARDELA SPRINGS, MD
WGMD Radio

Flames and Smoke Seen from Thompson Island

A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Highway is under investigation. Members of the Lewes Fire Department and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Smoke and flames were coming from an exhaust hood on the roof. Customers and staff were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans

As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Ocean City Jeep Week sees 4×4 offroad fun on the beach

OCEAN CITY, Md- Jeep enthusiasts got the chance to put their skills to the test on the offroad sand course at the beach in ocean city,. with steep incline tough maneuvers and a lot of fun for all involved. “It’s just cool to drive on the sand the water it’s...
OCEAN CITY, MD
US News and World Report

Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant

BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Early morning condo fire in Rehoboth extinguished by sprinklers

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are praising a sprinkler system for extinguishing a condo fire early Friday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire alarm at the Creekwood condominium complex. Officials say Creekwood is one of several locations for department responses to fire alarms that usually result in false alarms. However, firefighters say this time, the fire sprinkler system activated and extinguished a fire on a third floor balcony just before it was about to make its way up the side of the building and possibly into the attic area.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

Fatal Pedestrian Collision In OC Still Under Investigation

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

21-year-old struck and killed crossing intersection in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision late Friday night in the area of 59th Street and Coastal Highway. According to police around 11:56 pm, Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinhold’s, Pa. was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian signal.
OCEAN CITY, MD
nassauobserver.com

A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers

About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
MARYLAND STATE

