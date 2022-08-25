Read full article on original website
Valley Water discusses solutions to water supply challenges
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s the third year of a severe drought in Santa Clara County. On Friday, Valley Water held a summit to discuss the current water supply challenges. John Varela, who is on the Valley Water Board of Directors, said at the summit, “recycling is our message today, that’s what our board […]
Thousands of dead fish wash ashore around Bay Area due to toxic algae: Here's what this means
Dead fish were found around Bay Area waters due to toxic algae. A scientist explains the die off, and what this means for the bay, marine life, humans and pets.
Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory
Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday and Monday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon.
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
msn.com
Approaching high pressure system brings sweltering Labor Day weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- An approaching high pressure system moving into the Bay Area later this week will bring scorching triple digital Labor Day weekend temperatures throughout the region. Forecasters said the heat wave will likely trigger warnings and advisories and put an extreme strain on the state's power grid. "This...
eastcountytoday.net
Triple Digit Temperatures Returning to Bay Area
According to the National Weather service, the San Francisco Bay Area will see increasing heat later this week with weather in the highs between 90-degrees to 110-degrees inland over the next 5-10 days. The forecast calls for increased heat by Thursday through next weekend East Contra Costa County—for example, by...
California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses
A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
KTVU FOX 2
Dead fish are being found at Lake Merritt and throughout Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dead fish are showing up in various parts of the Bay Area. It’s an unusual problem with no definitive answer yet, but experts believe it’s due to an algal bloom happening throughout parts of the Bay. One area where people reported seeing dead fish is...
SFGate
Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara County Firm Leads Donation Effort for Firefighters in Ukraine
A Morgan Hill business owner teamed up with firefighters and volunteers from throughout the Bay Area recently to donate crucial equipment to fire departments in war-torn Ukraine. Shawn Sahbari, President and CEO of Komodo Fire Systems, Inc., became involved in the effort through his friend and company’s technical advisor, retired...
Air quality advisory extended through Monday
An air quality advisory issued for Sunday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Monday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced.
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Will Heat Up for Labor Day Weekend
The National Weather Service said Sunday night people in the Bay Area should expect a "robust" warming trend to start Thursday and continue throughout Labor Day weekend. Temperatures in some areas could range from 90 to 110 degrees. Interior areas will see moderate to high and potentially very high heat...
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in California
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in America is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
lookout.co
Icons of Santa Cruz: From mermaids to otters to VW vans, Life At Sea stickers create a graphic illustration of the California life
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. I really hope no one is paying attention. It’s a lovely Friday afternoon and...
Press Banner
Cannabis Grow Proposal Heads Back to Planning Commission
In a business matter that’s highlighted a tussle between Planning Commissioners and County of Santa Cruz staff, the Commission has been handed a second chance to properly deny a cannabis cultivation operation proposal in Upper Zayante. Local residents are trying to stop it, arguing it will use too much...
Number of homeless on Oakland streets likely to rise with judge’s ruling
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — About 40 homeless people may be forced onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will be displaced […]
Marin town suffers flooding, traffic jams after major water main break
A water main break in San Anselmo caused street flooding and delayed traffic Thursday morning. The break occurred in front of Archie Williams High School on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
