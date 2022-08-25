ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
msn.com

Approaching high pressure system brings sweltering Labor Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- An approaching high pressure system moving into the Bay Area later this week will bring scorching triple digital Labor Day weekend temperatures throughout the region. Forecasters said the heat wave will likely trigger warnings and advisories and put an extreme strain on the state's power grid. "This...
eastcountytoday.net

Triple Digit Temperatures Returning to Bay Area

According to the National Weather service, the San Francisco Bay Area will see increasing heat later this week with weather in the highs between 90-degrees to 110-degrees inland over the next 5-10 days. The forecast calls for increased heat by Thursday through next weekend East Contra Costa County—for example, by...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Outsider.com

California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses

A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Dead fish are being found at Lake Merritt and throughout Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Dead fish are showing up in various parts of the Bay Area. It’s an unusual problem with no definitive answer yet, but experts believe it’s due to an algal bloom happening throughout parts of the Bay. One area where people reported seeing dead fish is...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Saving Water#Waste Water#Irrigation System#Drip Irrigation
SFGate

Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay

Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
OAKLAND, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Santa Clara County Firm Leads Donation Effort for Firefighters in Ukraine

A Morgan Hill business owner teamed up with firefighters and volunteers from throughout the Bay Area recently to donate crucial equipment to fire departments in war-torn Ukraine. Shawn Sahbari, President and CEO of Komodo Fire Systems, Inc., became involved in the effort through his friend and company’s technical advisor, retired...
MORGAN HILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Will Heat Up for Labor Day Weekend

The National Weather Service said Sunday night people in the Bay Area should expect a "robust" warming trend to start Thursday and continue throughout Labor Day weekend. Temperatures in some areas could range from 90 to 110 degrees. Interior areas will see moderate to high and potentially very high heat...
ENVIRONMENT
Press Banner

Cannabis Grow Proposal Heads Back to Planning Commission

In a business matter that’s highlighted a tussle between Planning Commissioners and County of Santa Cruz staff, the Commission has been handed a second chance to properly deny a cannabis cultivation operation proposal in Upper Zayante. Local residents are trying to stop it, arguing it will use too much...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy