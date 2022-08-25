Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Apple applies for ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ trademarks ahead of AR headset launch
Apple has begun the trademark application process for a variety of ‘reality’ names, as it prepares to introduce its first augmented reality headset device. Bloomberg reports that companies linked to Apple have applied for names including ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality Processor’.
Android Authority
How to find hidden apps on your iPhone
No app is unreachable unless you've deleted it entirely. One of the perks of iOS these days is the ability to hide iPhone apps you use rarely or only in the background. It’s possible to hide apps by mistake, though, and new downloads may not be set to appear on your homescreen by default. Here’s how to find hidden apps on your iPhone and/or move them to your homescreen.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro again rumored to feature new 30W charger, most likely USB-C to Lightning connector
A week before the announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro, a rumor suggests this smartphone will feature a new 30W charger – doubling down on a previous report on a 30W GaN charger coming to Apple iPhones. This time, Twitter user DuanRui, which has a mixed tracking record on...
9to5Mac
Review: Nomad Base One Max MagSafe iPhone and Apple Watch charger in limited edition Gold
At the beginning of the month, Nomad launched a beautiful limited edition Gold version of its high-end MagSafe chargers for iPhone and Apple Watch with the Base One and Base One Max. Follow along for a hands-on look at the new limited run colorways. Nomad originally launched its premium MagSafe...
9to5Mac
Will the iPhone 14 offer satellite communication features? Here’s the latest
Over the last year, one of the iPhone rumors taking center stage is that Apple is working on new satellite connectivity features. A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo today indicates that Apple has “completed the hardware development” of the feature, but it’s still unclear when exactly the feature will launch to the public.
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers
The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
Apple Insider
iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023
According to the companies, over half a million square miles of US land -- plus surrounding ocean -- cannot receive cell signals at present. Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert propose utilising SpaceX's Starlink satellites to address the issue. "The important thing about this is that it means there are...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
9to5Mac
Snapchat for iOS adds long-awaited Dual Camera recording support
Today, Snapchat announced a new way for its community to post photos and videos on the platform with a new Dual Camera feature. As the name suggests, it lets users record or take photos with both lenses at the same time – almost like BeReal and Filmic Pro. Snap’s...
TechCrunch
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
Android Authority
How to change your ringtone on iPhone: Songs, custom tones, and more
With a little work, you can turn just about anything into a tone. Apple is still playing catch-up with Android in terms of customizing smartphones, but there’s still plenty you can do on an iPhone, including of course setting custom ringtones. Learn how to change your ringtone on an iPhone, including adding custom songs and sounds.
Digital Trends
How to turn off precise location on your iPhone
While it's easy enough to turn off location on your phone wholesale, some apps won't work without location services enabled for them. Apple provides a way to get around this. With the Precise Location toggle added in iOS 14, you're able to still supply apps with a location, just not your exact one. You'll definitely be in the right town, but the company's not going to let them know you're at 13 Down The Lane Street. Here's how to get started with that.
9to5Mac
Four features we expect to see on iPhone 14 this year
On September 7, Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 14 series. With rumors heating up, there are some features that are pretty much confirmed on these new phones. Read on as we roundup four of them that we expect to see on the iPhone 14. Max regular iPhone 14 is...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?
Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
9to5Mac
Gurman: Apple Watch Pro likely to support older bands, but they may not ‘fit as well or look as seamless’
Earlier this morning, a sketchy rumor from Weibo claimed that the forthcoming Apple Watch Pro might not be compatible with old bands. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, however, says that this is not the case, and he expects Apple Watch Pro to work with the Apple Watch bands you already own…
9to5Mac
Monday’s best deals: M1 Pro MacBook Pros $400 off, 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $999, more
All of this week’s best deals are now kicking off with new all-time lows on M1 Pro MacBook Pro models at $400 off ahead of Labor Day. That’s alongside a chance to save on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro for the first time in months and a new 2022 low on Beats Flex earbuds at $35. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Tim Cook still believes Apple’s greatest contribution will be in health amid new Apple Watch Series 8 release
Less than two weeks before the iPhone 14 event, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave an interview to Popular Mechanics. He talks about the company’s innovations, privacy as a fundamental human right, Steve Jobs, and more. Here are the highlights. Amid the September 7 event, where Apple will announce the...
iPhone 14: Apple documents could show how new phone’s major feature could actually work
Apple documents could have revealed how the iPhone 14’s seemingly impossible new feature will actually work.Widespread rumours suggest that Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get rid of the “notch” that has cut into the top of the display on iPhone’s for years. Instead, it will swap it for a small cut-out in the display, various reports have suggested.But it remains unclear how exactly that will happen. The notch’s size is a result of the large number of components that are hidden inside it: it has various sensors, such as those for infrared, ambient light and the...
Another iPhone 14 leak shows purple reigns this year
We already suspected that the new Apple iPhone 14 might launch in a purple hue, thanks to earlier leaks. Now a leak on the Chinese site Weibo pictures what seems to be the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro in an all-new purple that hints at deeper attention to material design. The...
CNET
Apple Completed Satellite Connectivity Testing for iPhone 14, Analyst Says
Apple is reportedly working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14. The feature, which was previously rumored to debut on the iPhone 13 last year, finished its hardware testing ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Although Apple reportedly completed testing, Kuo says it's "hard to predict"...
