California's public bus and urban transit workers have caught COVID at a rate more than 5 times higher than all other industries, CDC report says

A study published by the CDC found California public transit employees have had a much higher rate of contracting COVID.

Bus and urban transit workers contracted the disease at more than 5 times the rate of other industries.

The study's authors called for these employees to be prioritized for prevention strategies.

"Essential worker" status has come with heightened risk during the pandemic — and possibly no higher than that faced by public transportation workers.

In California, that risk has translated into public bus and urban transportation employees contracting COVID-19 at rate of 5.2 times higher than all other industries in the state, according to a report last week published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study also showed that outbreaks were 3.6 times as high in the air transportation industry. In addition, mortality rates were 2.1 times as high in transportation support services and 1.8 times as high in the bus and urban transit industry as in all industries combined.

The CDC's takeaway in the study is pretty straightforward:

"Workers in public transportation industries are at higher risk for COVID-19 workplace outbreaks and mortality than the general worker population in California and should be prioritized for COVID-19 prevention strategies, including vaccination and enhanced workplace protection measures."

A few caveats:

The study noted that while there were COVID fatalities in the taxi and limousine industry, it identified no outbreaks at all, which could reflect the infrequent direct interaction with other worker, and the challenges of tracking workforce with a significant of independent contractors.

On the other hand, the higher outbreak incidence in the air transportation industry could reflect a higher identification and tracing capability, as well as more frequent contact among employees.

In addition, the CDC cautioned that what has happened in California doesn't necessarily translate to other jurisdictions.

The study's authors said that such a "vulnerable workforce" should be prioritized for prevention strategies including targeted vaccination efforts, access to antiviral treatments, public health messaging, and heightened workplace protection measures, such as improved ventilation and use of well-fitted masks or respirators by workers and the public.

In April, a federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate on planes and trains, essentially ending the era of mask mandates on public transportation, although some local jurisdictions have toggled between lifting and reinstating mandates since.