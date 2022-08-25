A North Texas school district says a book chapter by its namesake about a lynching is not appropriate for some students

Ron DeSantis is proud of his efforts to make Florida "the state where woke goes to die," as he put it in a recent news conference (via Fox News). The Republican governor has a particular interest in taking the "wokeness" out of schools, to the delight of supporters and the disgust of opponents. Thanks to DeSantis, Florida schools were banned from mandating masks indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and made to adhere to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill (via MSNBC). For his newsmaking legislation, DeSantis made the TIME 100 List of influential people in 2021 — and his latest initiative might just land him in this year's roundup, as well.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO