A North Texas school district says a book chapter by its namesake about a lynching is not appropriate for some students

An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
See the last footage of Amazon's indigenous tribal man
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, according to Brazil’s indigenous protection agency, Funai. He lived in complete isolation for nearly three decades in the Amazon rainforest.
Texas high school hazing incident with hot sauce, lap dances sends student to emergency room
An alleged hazing incident at a Texas high school that sent one football player to the hospital with burn injuries has resulted in 21 students being suspended. The Alamo Heights Police Department is investigating after 21 students were suspended at Alamo Heights High School near San Antonio, Texas stemming from a hazing incident that sent one student to the emergency room with skin burns to his lower body, KENS-TV reported this week.
Viewers Disgusted By Woman's Description of Elementary School 'Slave Day'
"The fourth graders are split up into slaves and slave catchers," the woman explained.
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him
"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Fox News panel freaks out after book-banning crusade leads to Bible being pulled from Texas schools
A panel of Fox News hosts expressed outrage on Thursday after one Texas school district temporarily removed the Bible for review during a push by conservatives to ban certain school books. Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany reported the news on the Outnumbered program. She said Anne Frank's diary is also...
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
A woman who learned her fetus lacks a skull and a pregnant teen with no parents find themselves trapped in a maze of state abortion regulations in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this summer.
TODAY.com
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
Elementary School Calls Cops on 4-Year-Old for Violating Mask Mandate
Last week, a Bay Area principal called the cops on a 4-year-old student who tried to attend Theuerkauf Elementary School without a mask on, in violation of Mountain View Whisman School District's policy. "I'm going to have to have him removed from campus if you don't leave at this time,"...
Texas schools are required to put up posters of the national motto 'In God We Trust,' but critics say the law imposes religion on children
The Texas law mandates hanging the posters, which must have an American flag and the Texas state flag under the motto, only if they are donated.
As Texas targets 'inappropriate' books, I say keep going: My list of what to ban next
At long last, good, wholesome Americans are taking on the country’s most notorious dens of iniquity: school libraries.
Parents call for resignation of officials at all-girls school over policy allowing biological males to apply
Parents, alumnae and donors of an elite all-girls school in Tennessee are calling for the resignation of those involved with implementing, then pausing, a policy which would allow biological males who identify as female to apply to the school. "We are writing to you today as an expression of a...
Parents left divided on high school’s ‘ridiculous and unhygienic’ new uniform policy
PARENTS have labelled a high school's new uniform policy as "ridiculous" and "unhygienic". Students at Ashton on Mersey Academy in Trafford have been told they need to wear plain black tights when they wear a skirt. The new rule says skirts must can't be shorter than 5cm above the knee...
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White...
Florida Christian school says students living gay or trans lifestyles will be asked to leave
A private Christian school in Florida told parents ahead of the coming school year that students will only be identified by their "biological sex" and said that students who are found "participating" in gay or transgender lifestyles will be asked to "leave the school immediately." "We believe that God created...
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
NC Republican: “We don’t need to be teaching social studies and science” to kids under 5th grade
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before a rally at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) On Monday, WRAL reported that North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the highest-ranking Republican in the state, called for eliminating science and history classes from elementary schools.
Ron DeSantis's Unusual Solution To The Teacher Shortage Has Twitter In A Tizzy
Ron DeSantis is proud of his efforts to make Florida "the state where woke goes to die," as he put it in a recent news conference (via Fox News). The Republican governor has a particular interest in taking the "wokeness" out of schools, to the delight of supporters and the disgust of opponents. Thanks to DeSantis, Florida schools were banned from mandating masks indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and made to adhere to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill (via MSNBC). For his newsmaking legislation, DeSantis made the TIME 100 List of influential people in 2021 — and his latest initiative might just land him in this year's roundup, as well.
