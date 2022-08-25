As we've often noted on this show, because it's hard not to notice, we are living in one of those moments where so much is happening all at once and information about it all is so tightly controlled that huge history changing events can occur and in fact are occurring right now and nobody seems aware of them. It's pretty unsettling, actually. Here's one example. Europe is descending into poverty. Did you know that? Had someone told you that?

ADVOCACY ・ 7 HOURS AGO