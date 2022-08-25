Read full article on original website
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom." AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
NATO flagship 'breaks down' shortly after leaving port: report
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, a NATO flagship, reportedly broke down after setting sail for a four-month deployment to the United States. As of Sunday, the $3.5 billion vessel remains anchored near the Isle of Wight while officials address a mechanical issue. The HMS Prince of...
Transfer latest: Willian poised for Premier League return with Fulham
The former Chelsea forward Willian is due to have a medical at Fulham on Tuesday with a view to signing on a free after his Corinthians contract was terminated. The 34-year-old former Brazil international, who returned to his homeland with Corinthians last year after leaving Arsenal, has been keen to return to the Premier League.
Andy Murray pulls off US Open first round upset in straight sets
Andy Murray came away with the upset against 24th-ranked Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina to advance to the second round of the US Open on Monday in New York. The 35-year-old Murray didn’t just win, he dominated. He went 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 to take the first-round victory in straight sets.
Tucker Carlson: The Green New Deal means poverty
As we've often noted on this show, because it's hard not to notice, we are living in one of those moments where so much is happening all at once and information about it all is so tightly controlled that huge history changing events can occur and in fact are occurring right now and nobody seems aware of them. It's pretty unsettling, actually. Here's one example. Europe is descending into poverty. Did you know that? Had someone told you that?
