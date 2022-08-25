ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Traffic redirected on Hwy 411 after tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over

By Olivia Morley, John Druckenmiller, Joshua Nicholson
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGqjr_0hVM9wYx00
Traffic is being redirected on Hwy 411 near Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over. Inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs. Joshua Nicholson

One lane is back open on Hwy 411 near the intersection with Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over.

Traffic was redirected by Rome police officers Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. after the wreck occurred, which caused a six-car pile up on the highway.

During the incident, inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs. Five people were transported to local hospitals for injuries.

Comments / 1

Related
The Citizen Online

TikTok challenge: Discover if Walmart fire began as a video dare

While Peachtree City police are seeking to use video surveillance files to determine who started the blaze in the Walmart Superstore paper goods section, news reports are starting to crop up questioning whether a social media app was the carrier of a sick contest to start such a fire. One...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, GA
Traffic
City
Rome, GA
City
Cartersville, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
fox5atlanta.com

Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car

ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Ga Loop 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
weisradio.com

Three Arrested Locally on Drug Charges Sunday

Three people were arrested on drug charges Sunday in Cherokee County. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville; Taz Cox, 28 of Centre; and Melissa Thornberry, age 44 of Leesburg were all taken into custody and charged with the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and with the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
LEESBURG, AL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire

Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. As crews tried to battle the blaze from the inside of the...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare

The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
1K+
Followers
308
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy