Traffic redirected on Hwy 411 after tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over

Traffic is being redirected on Hwy 411 near Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over. Inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs. Joshua Nicholson

One lane is back open on Hwy 411 near the intersection with Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over.

Traffic was redirected by Rome police officers Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. after the wreck occurred, which caused a six-car pile up on the highway.

During the incident, inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs. Five people were transported to local hospitals for injuries.