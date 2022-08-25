Biden criticizes 'semi-fascism' underpinning the 'extreme MAGA philosophy' in fiery return to the campaign trail

You lefties got nothing!! You have created a fine mess with our country! We are literally in a recession.
Let's be honest Biden isn't hammering anyone. The guy can't even form sentences. 😂
Biden can only sling mud. I'm sorry but if he believes that some kind of progress has been made, that's the same as saying we're not experiencing inflation. Division created and then runs over people with the bus any point of view that differs from his. Biden talking smack about his record doesn't exist. Saving our democracy while unilaterally deciding to eliminate loan debt. Where was the debate among the representatives and senators, the states, and most importantly, we the people? Democracy in action is putting the different ideas on the floor for debate and allowing discussion. Closing the refineries and blames Putin's war, misinformation and redirected topics. Before you talk about saving the democracy, how about supporting the foundation of what it is Joey
Comments / 14