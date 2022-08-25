ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Utah’s largest free art event coming soon

Cleopatra Balfour joins the show to talk about the Urban Arts Festival. This year, there will be two stages presenting Rahzel and Carnage the Executioner supported by local musicians, breakdancers and performing artists. The Urban Arts Festival represents the growing diversity in Utah and has unique additions this year such...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
SANDY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Being a Professional Artist Without an Art Education

Any professional artist has certainly been met with warnings of the lack of financial opportunity in the field. Art buildings are recognizable on campuses with their dated linoleum flooring, irregulated temperatures and instructors rushing around with home-brought art supplies. Meanwhile, fields such as business sport lavishly funded edifices, such as the ones on our own University of Utah’s campus. The reason for these discrepancies in amenities is simple — funding for art programs is sparse. The starving artist trope is an idea deeply rooted in our society despite the fact that the global art market is worth approximately 65 billion dollars, according to Statista.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
MIDWAY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
ABC 4

A mobile, out-door, pop-up theater enters stage left

SB Dance director Stephen Brown presents the new to the nation mobile, pop-up Curbside Theater performing “All Those Kinds of Love,” featuring dance, theater, and live music at various locations throughout Utah. A show intriguing for adults and curious teens, this is a performance that will knock your socks off!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Channel your wild-side with wilderness month

Wilderness Month, a national month-long celebration of the great outdoors and preservation of our nation’s public lands and waters, is comin up in the month of September! The Salt Lake County Library will be celebrating Wilderness Month beginning September 1, with activities for all ages to inspire the adventurer in you! Heather Buhler joined the show today to talk about it.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”.  “Layton, […]
LAYTON, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel

This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#K12#Highschool#Highland High School
eastidahonews.com

Family, friends mourn Utah man killed in off-road race

KNOLLS, Utah (KSL.com) — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Layton man who died in a rollover crash during an off-roading race Saturday. Charles Jerome Glover, known as CJ, was acting as a navigator during an off-roading race in Knolls called the Knolls 200. The truck rolled near the beginning of the race and killed the 33-year-old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Glover’s family.
LAYTON, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: August 29

SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted new online content to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and have disabilities on its digital platforms. The Salt Lake City-based faith has updated its disabilities page at churchofjesuschrist.org. The content has also been posted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
msn.com

BYU requires new hires to waive their right to clergy confidentiality

At a time when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is vociferously defending abusers’ right to clergy confidentiality for their confessions, it is quietly requiring Brigham Young University’s new hires to give up theirs. The church’s flagship school in Provo (as well as others in the...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC

This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
MIDWAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy