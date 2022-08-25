Any professional artist has certainly been met with warnings of the lack of financial opportunity in the field. Art buildings are recognizable on campuses with their dated linoleum flooring, irregulated temperatures and instructors rushing around with home-brought art supplies. Meanwhile, fields such as business sport lavishly funded edifices, such as the ones on our own University of Utah’s campus. The reason for these discrepancies in amenities is simple — funding for art programs is sparse. The starving artist trope is an idea deeply rooted in our society despite the fact that the global art market is worth approximately 65 billion dollars, according to Statista.

