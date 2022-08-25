Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
ABC 4
Utah’s largest free art event coming soon
Cleopatra Balfour joins the show to talk about the Urban Arts Festival. This year, there will be two stages presenting Rahzel and Carnage the Executioner supported by local musicians, breakdancers and performing artists. The Urban Arts Festival represents the growing diversity in Utah and has unique additions this year such...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Being a Professional Artist Without an Art Education
Any professional artist has certainly been met with warnings of the lack of financial opportunity in the field. Art buildings are recognizable on campuses with their dated linoleum flooring, irregulated temperatures and instructors rushing around with home-brought art supplies. Meanwhile, fields such as business sport lavishly funded edifices, such as the ones on our own University of Utah’s campus. The reason for these discrepancies in amenities is simple — funding for art programs is sparse. The starving artist trope is an idea deeply rooted in our society despite the fact that the global art market is worth approximately 65 billion dollars, according to Statista.
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
ABC 4
A mobile, out-door, pop-up theater enters stage left
SB Dance director Stephen Brown presents the new to the nation mobile, pop-up Curbside Theater performing “All Those Kinds of Love,” featuring dance, theater, and live music at various locations throughout Utah. A show intriguing for adults and curious teens, this is a performance that will knock your socks off!
ABC 4
Channel your wild-side with wilderness month
Wilderness Month, a national month-long celebration of the great outdoors and preservation of our nation’s public lands and waters, is comin up in the month of September! The Salt Lake County Library will be celebrating Wilderness Month beginning September 1, with activities for all ages to inspire the adventurer in you! Heather Buhler joined the show today to talk about it.
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”. “Layton, […]
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
deseret.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt Palace Convention Center, began all...
eastidahonews.com
Family, friends mourn Utah man killed in off-road race
KNOLLS, Utah (KSL.com) — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Layton man who died in a rollover crash during an off-roading race Saturday. Charles Jerome Glover, known as CJ, was acting as a navigator during an off-roading race in Knolls called the Knolls 200. The truck rolled near the beginning of the race and killed the 33-year-old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Glover’s family.
ksl.com
A 'dream come true': Salt Lake City's long-waited park ranger program comes to life
SALT LAKE CITY — With his initial park ranger training winding down, Erik O'Brien says he's been able to familiarize himself with his new office along the Jordan River Parkway Trail. He lights up thinking about watching a great blue heron soaring over the river and also explaining its...
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: August 29
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted new online content to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and have disabilities on its digital platforms. The Salt Lake City-based faith has updated its disabilities page at churchofjesuschrist.org. The content has also been posted...
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White...
ksl.com
Can Utah commit to reducing homelessness before hosting another Olympics?
MILLCREEK — Religious leaders, advocates and elected officials asked what it would take to reduce homelessness in Salt Lake County as the state prepares to potentially host another Olympic Games. The question and many attempts to answer it was posed during a Poverty Summit held by Crossroads Urban Center...
msn.com
BYU requires new hires to waive their right to clergy confidentiality
At a time when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is vociferously defending abusers’ right to clergy confidentiality for their confessions, it is quietly requiring Brigham Young University’s new hires to give up theirs. The church’s flagship school in Provo (as well as others in the...
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
KSLTV
Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at Little League football game
LEHI, Utah — Swift action is being taken by the Utah County Youth Football Conference after a coach attacked a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. “We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee,” said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah County Youth Football Conference.
saltlakemagazine.com
Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC
This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
An inside look at the ‘jack and bore’ process of the Salt Lake Temple renovation and other August updates
How do you suspend a 187-million-pound historic temple while excavating 20 feet below its nearly 170-year-old foundation?. The answer: use reinforced steel tubes in a process called “jack and bore.”. Jack and bore crews are spending more than eight hours a day inside the steel tubes digging by hand...
