Vinton County – Emergency medical has been called in from both Ross and Vinton county on US Route 50 around 10:30 this morning. According to early reports, the crash occurred around 527 US Route 50 where Vinton responded and called Ross County as mutual aid to the location. The report said that at least one person is entrapped and needing to be extricated. Firefighters on the scene called for a medical helicopter.

VINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO