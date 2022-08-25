Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Busy Blanchester Summer Craft Fair
BLANCHESTER — The 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair drew a large crowd and many vendors Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Blanchester.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Overdose Awareness Day — Community events 4 to 7 p.m. at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange (203 S. Wright St. in Blanchester), an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. Food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution.
wnewsj.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Annual Francis Marion and Laura Belle Osborn reunion upcoming
The 42nd annual Francis Marion and Laura Belle Osborn reunion will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Community Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Meat (ham and chicken) will be furnished, so bring a side dish and dessert to share.
wnewsj.com
Township Talk at History Center
On Saturday, the Clinton County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society gave members and non-members alike a lesson on Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships and more during the latest in the series of Township Talk events. The fourth and final Township Talk of the year is set for Saturday, September 24 with the focus on Union Twp. and the City of Wilmington. To learn more, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.
wnewsj.com
He’s our very own ‘Music Man’
“Seventy-six trombones led the big parade. With a hundred and ten cornets close at hand. They were followed by rows and rows of the finest virtuosos, the cream of every famous band!” sang Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man.”. Wilmington has its own music man — without...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class
The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
sciotopost.com
Helicopter Called for a Crash on Route 50
Vinton County – Emergency medical has been called in from both Ross and Vinton county on US Route 50 around 10:30 this morning. According to early reports, the crash occurred around 527 US Route 50 where Vinton responded and called Ross County as mutual aid to the location. The report said that at least one person is entrapped and needing to be extricated. Firefighters on the scene called for a medical helicopter.
Deadly drug: Tranq-dope found in Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Huber Heights man dies following rollover crash in Monroe Twp.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One man has died after a single truck rollover crash in Monroe Township just north of Vandalia late Friday night. Crews were called to a crash on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road near Martindale Road around 10:15 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the driver had died from his...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington cross country at Lakota East Classic
MASON-The Wilmington High School cross country teams competed in a loaded Lakota East Classic Saturday at Voice of America Park. Wilmington boys were 13th overall. Henry Hildebrandt was 30th in a personal best time of 17:36.78. Conner Walters 78th (course record 19:54.7), Oliver McDermott 85th (PR 20:16), Dylan Littrell 87th...
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Arrested After Found Dancing in the Streets
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after calls of complaint of a suspicious female dancing in the streets. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office around 7:31 pm on Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Bridge Street for a woman dancing in the roadway. When they arrived...
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
CLAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch...
WLWT 5
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man steals diamond ring from jewelry store inside Liberty Township Mall
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing a diamond ring from a jewelry store inside the Liberty Township Mall. It happened Monday around 4:39 p.m. when the sheriff's office said the suspect entered a jewelry store and stole a men's diamond ring.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
