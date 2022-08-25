ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Overdose Awareness Day — Community events 4 to 7 p.m. at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange (203 S. Wright St. in Blanchester), an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. Food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution.
Township Talk at History Center

On Saturday, the Clinton County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society gave members and non-members alike a lesson on Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships and more during the latest in the series of Township Talk events. The fourth and final Township Talk of the year is set for Saturday, September 24 with the focus on Union Twp. and the City of Wilmington. To learn more, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.
He’s our very own ‘Music Man’

“Seventy-six trombones led the big parade. With a hundred and ten cornets close at hand. They were followed by rows and rows of the finest virtuosos, the cream of every famous band!” sang Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man.”. Wilmington has its own music man — without...
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class

The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
Helicopter Called for a Crash on Route 50

Vinton County – Emergency medical has been called in from both Ross and Vinton county on US Route 50 around 10:30 this morning. According to early reports, the crash occurred around 527 US Route 50 where Vinton responded and called Ross County as mutual aid to the location. The report said that at least one person is entrapped and needing to be extricated. Firefighters on the scene called for a medical helicopter.
Wilmington cross country at Lakota East Classic

MASON-The Wilmington High School cross country teams competed in a loaded Lakota East Classic Saturday at Voice of America Park. Wilmington boys were 13th overall. Henry Hildebrandt was 30th in a personal best time of 17:36.78. Conner Walters 78th (course record 19:54.7), Oliver McDermott 85th (PR 20:16), Dylan Littrell 87th...
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
Chillicothe – Woman Arrested After Found Dancing in the Streets

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after calls of complaint of a suspicious female dancing in the streets. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office around 7:31 pm on Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Bridge Street for a woman dancing in the roadway. When they arrived...
Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
