Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake Wells
Related
WIS-TV
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
Marriott Columbia Completes Guest Rooms and Suites Renovation
COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Marriott Columbia announces the completion of its guest rooms and suites renovation. Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, the Marriott Columbia is located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Columbia, which encompasses a 36-block area, and is minutes from the State Capital, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, historic homes, and Bull Street Stadium. Columbia also is home to the University of South Carolina and has hosted Southeast Conference football teams, fans and performers at Colonial Life Arena and Township Auditorium from Bob Dylan to Elton John. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
coladaily.com
Local Starbucks manager opens new Lexington location
Mo Mo Anselmi’s busy life is about to get even busier. The immigrant from Italy arrived in the United States just over five years ago, after working at Apple Computer in Ireland. Her job was interesting and challenging but was an internship and lasted only three months. She then moved to Sumter, SC, and what came next was her introduction to Starbucks Coffee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
Olde Country Buffet in West Columbia hosting grand opening celebration
Country food lovers will now be able to enjoy a special priced all you can eat buffet at lunch prices all weekend long at the new Olde Country Buffet located at 2250 Sunset Blvd in West Columbia. The home styled restaurant is hosting its grand opening weekend celebrations in Friday, Aug. 26 through 28.
coladaily.com
Blythewood set to welcome fall with annual Oktoberfest
Fall in the Midlands may or may not bring much cooler weather, but another eagerly anticipated visitor is already on the calendar: Blythewood’s popular Oktoberfest. The town’s fourth annual celebration of fall and all things German is set for Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 at Doko Meadows Park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle, just off Langford Road.
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
Newberry Opera House announces new season
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House has announced their new 2022-23 season featuring theatre, dance, music and family favorites for all
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
More than 350 acres added to this South Carolina State Park
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians who enjoy the outdoors have one more reason to celebrate this week. Over 350 acres of land -- comprised of three tracts -- have been added to Lee State Park, just east of Bishopville in Lee County. South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation &...
Snack time extending past kindergarten for Lexington-Richland 5 students
IRMO, S.C. — Lexington Richland 5 has extended snack time past Kindergarten and first grade for students across the district. In June the school board, including chairwoman Jan Hammond, approved $1.3 million from their general fund to go toward giving students a snack every day. "I think it's a...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbia
Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbia. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Columbia, South Carolina on Petfinder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
University of South Carolina to announce new name for live masot
Help in a small package; Upstate teen starts non-profit creating hygiene kits for homeless. The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help finding missing woman Alba Ruc. Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition...
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
WIS-TV
Former Gamecock signs first-ever female athlete deal with Ruffles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock Aja Wilson signed the first-ever female athlete deal with the Ruffles brand. Ruffles and Wilson are partnering together to launch her own signature flavor, Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ. Wilson posted about her new partnership with the Ruffles brand on her Instagram page. The...
Kershaw County Fire Service will soon have a new boat to help with calls on water
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Fire Service is gearing up to enhance safety for residents on the water. Duke Energy provided a $19,000 grant to help the fire service purchase a boat, motor, and trailer. The boat that will soon be purchased will join the fleet of...
wpde.com
Son's suggestion to buy a SC lottery ticket wins mom $300,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina mom won big when her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket. The son's gut feeling won the family $300,000, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “We were speechless and then started yelling,” said the Mom. “It was...
Soda City Biz WIRE
West Columbia Attorney featured in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers; Columbia Region Lawyer of the Year
West Columbia, SC – Joseph D. Dickey, Jr., managing partner of Dickey Law Group, has been selected for the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in the area of Employment Law- Individuals for the Columbia, SC region. Best Lawyers in America is a ranking service...
Lexington County animal services gets new barn for large livestock animals
LEXINGTON, S.C. — For the past three years Lexington County has been working to restructure how they respond to large animal calls and where to keep them. We're talking about horses, cows and pigs. A brand new barn is the latest temporary home for these big livestock animals roaming...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0