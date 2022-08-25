ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
The Associated Press

Marriott Columbia Completes Guest Rooms and Suites Renovation

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Marriott Columbia announces the completion of its guest rooms and suites renovation. Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, the Marriott Columbia is located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Columbia, which encompasses a 36-block area, and is minutes from the State Capital, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, historic homes, and Bull Street Stadium. Columbia also is home to the University of South Carolina and has hosted Southeast Conference football teams, fans and performers at Colonial Life Arena and Township Auditorium from Bob Dylan to Elton John. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
coladaily.com

Local Starbucks manager opens new Lexington location

Mo Mo Anselmi’s busy life is about to get even busier. The immigrant from Italy arrived in the United States just over five years ago, after working at Apple Computer in Ireland. Her job was interesting and challenging but was an internship and lasted only three months. She then moved to Sumter, SC, and what came next was her introduction to Starbucks Coffee.
coladaily.com

Blythewood set to welcome fall with annual Oktoberfest

Fall in the Midlands may or may not bring much cooler weather, but another eagerly anticipated visitor is already on the calendar: Blythewood’s popular Oktoberfest. The town’s fourth annual celebration of fall and all things German is set for Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 at Doko Meadows Park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle, just off Langford Road.
coladaily.com

Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia

A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbia

Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbia. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Columbia, South Carolina on Petfinder.
FOX Carolina

University of South Carolina to announce new name for live masot

Help in a small package; Upstate teen starts non-profit creating hygiene kits for homeless. The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help finding missing woman Alba Ruc. Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition...
News19 WLTX

Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
WIS-TV

Former Gamecock signs first-ever female athlete deal with Ruffles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock Aja Wilson signed the first-ever female athlete deal with the Ruffles brand. Ruffles and Wilson are partnering together to launch her own signature flavor, Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ. Wilson posted about her new partnership with the Ruffles brand on her Instagram page. The...
wpde.com

Son's suggestion to buy a SC lottery ticket wins mom $300,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina mom won big when her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket. The son's gut feeling won the family $300,000, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “We were speechless and then started yelling,” said the Mom. “It was...
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

