ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Mesa County Deputy Clerk Cuts a Deal With Prosecutors

By Estrella Bencomo
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwIAG_0hVM8pLf00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – One of three women charged with tampering with the Mesa County election equipment just cut a deal with prosecutors.

On August 25 th Belinda Knisley took a plea in her hearing. Belinda Knisley, a deputy clerk for Mesa County, volunteered to testify in her co-defendant’s upcoming cases, including Tina Peters. Knisely pled guilty to lesser charges during the hearing Thursday afternoon.

According to court records submitted Thursday morning, this was indeed the case. According to the agreement, Knisley consented to testify in cases involving Peters, Sandra Brown, and any other individuals she named in the proffer interview back on June 8 th , 2021.

Mesa County’s Clerk Tina Peters Throws Lawsuit to Every Election Clerk

In an effort to prove the 2020 presidential vote was stolen, Peters, Knisley, and Brown were all accused of copying electoral computers and disclosing their data to the general public back in March.

Knisley is required to enter a guilty plea to three misdemeanor charges of trespass, official misconduct, and duty violation in return for her future testimony in any potential grand jury inquiry or court trial. In exchange prosecutors will drop the Grand Jury Indictment against Knisley, along with the remaining counts from the Original Complaint and Information which were filed with the Court. Knisley will now only serve a two-year probationary period.

Knisely’s guilty pleas and penalties will be revoked, and Knisley would face prosecution on all initial counts, if she ever refuses to cooperate or does not adhere to the deal with prosecutors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KJCT8

Stolen vehicles found in Montrose County

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 22, 2022, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (HITT) tracked three stolen vehicles in a single location in Montrose County. The HITT began surveillance of the property after receiving a tip. Shortly after beginning their observation, the HITT approached the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County gives state ultimatum

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re working for you to find out why a state-owned chunk of land off I-70 is littered with trash and old RVs. A few would argue the parcel of land is an eyesore. “My colleagues and I have made numerous phone calls and tried...
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KJCT8

Wanted man arrested after attempted getaway in Toyota Prius

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting a getaway in a Toyota Prius containing stolen weapons, drugs, and other stolen items. Authorities state that twenty-year-old Roger Black had successfully evaded authorities for some time in his...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Construction update for Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel is undergoing construction impacts for structure replacement. Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 should anticipate closure of the far-right lane throughout the project site. During the overnight of August 30 and 31, there will be a single-right lane closure with traffic shifts from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. for striping operations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Sandra Brown
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clerk Cuts#Court
KJCT8

Local manufacturer built parts for Artemis 1 mission

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - SG Aerospace and Gas In Grand Junction assisted in manufacturing components for NASA’s first Artemis 1 Misson that will launch the Orion spacecraft. The goal is to return humankind to the moon. “There are many different suppliers,” said President of SG Aerospace and Gas,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nbc11news.com

Free Pops in the Park concert in Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) Orchestra and Chorus will launch their 51st season on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. with their free annual Pops in the Park concert. The VSA supports volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who reside or originate from the Western Slope.
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy