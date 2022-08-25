Mesa County Deputy Clerk Cuts a Deal With Prosecutors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – One of three women charged with tampering with the Mesa County election equipment just cut a deal with prosecutors.

On August 25 th Belinda Knisley took a plea in her hearing. Belinda Knisley, a deputy clerk for Mesa County, volunteered to testify in her co-defendant’s upcoming cases, including Tina Peters. Knisely pled guilty to lesser charges during the hearing Thursday afternoon.

According to court records submitted Thursday morning, this was indeed the case. According to the agreement, Knisley consented to testify in cases involving Peters, Sandra Brown, and any other individuals she named in the proffer interview back on June 8 th , 2021.

In an effort to prove the 2020 presidential vote was stolen, Peters, Knisley, and Brown were all accused of copying electoral computers and disclosing their data to the general public back in March.

Knisley is required to enter a guilty plea to three misdemeanor charges of trespass, official misconduct, and duty violation in return for her future testimony in any potential grand jury inquiry or court trial. In exchange prosecutors will drop the Grand Jury Indictment against Knisley, along with the remaining counts from the Original Complaint and Information which were filed with the Court. Knisley will now only serve a two-year probationary period.

Knisely’s guilty pleas and penalties will be revoked, and Knisley would face prosecution on all initial counts, if she ever refuses to cooperate or does not adhere to the deal with prosecutors.

