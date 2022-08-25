ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills

 4 days ago
Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday.

With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.

Toll discounts will be applied starting Sept. 1 to trips involving cars, SUVs and pickup trucks when the motorists are in good standing with their SunPass or other Florida transponder accounts.

About 400,000 SunPass customers are expected to see discounts resulting in an overall $38 million cut in toll collections. Toll revenues are used for such things as building and improving roads.

The governor’s office said average commuters could save about $60 over six months, with savings depending on how frequently they use toll roads. The plan would provide 20 percent bill credits to motorists who have at least 40 toll transactions a month and 25 percent credits for people who hit toll roads 80 or more times a month.

Roads in the plan include the turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, Alligator Alley, the Polk Parkway, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the I-4 Connector, Veterans Expressway, the First Coast Expressway, the Garcon Point Bridge, the Pinellas Bayway and express lanes. It also will cover parts of the Beachline East, the Beachline West, the Western Beltway, the Southern Connector Extension, the Seminole Expressway and Wekiva Parkway.

During a news conference at the turnpike headquarters in Orlando, DeSantis said he hopes to include roads that are part of the Miami-Dade and Central Florida expressway authorities in legislation next year.

The governor, who will face Democrat Charlie Crist in the November election, also used the announcement to criticize Biden’s student-debt forgiveness plan. Biden’s plan seeks to forgive up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for other borrowers.

“A very small number of people you’re looking at are going to get these loans paid for by taxpayers,” DeSantis said. “It just doesn’t really make sense. It’s not a way to really unify the country behind a shared purpose.”

DeSantis, who graduated from Yale University and Harvard Law School, added, “It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody that got like a Ph.D in gender studies.”

But Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, posted on Twitter that people need to be mad about $543 million in pandemic-related tax refunds received by Florida corporations in 2020, “not the working families struggling to pay student loans who may finally be able to breathe.”

Christine Woods
4d ago

all the way Ron DeSantis we're behind you these people want to complain let them move to California and New York never satisfied

Real Conservative
4d ago

Letting college graduates keep more of their take-home pay is causing inflation, so to fix that we’re going to allow motorists to keep more of their take home pay. Explain that to me again!

Gilbert Rodriguez
4d ago

We all know that it takes more than just signing a piece of paper with your idealistic way on how your supremasistic mind thinks. Furthermore we have observed by others factors in your INACCURATE behaviour.Which ALL THESE ACTIONS.Make us all wonder.How on are you and your cloneys are gonna react when the LOSE OF YOUR political career comes to light. Needless to say as follow :BUT your stupidity overall seems to be the fact that your over powering the people's truth will become a failure.(The Sopranos) are over.Your fascist way and attemting to manipulate the LAWS of this nation at this point has made me and thousands of to dearly THINK who on earth do you think you are other than WHAT you have been labeled as.DEATHSANTIS...

Politics
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE
