ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma

There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
OKLAHOMA STATE
msn.com

With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend

Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Lawton, OK
City
Fort Sill, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Military
MIX 92-5

5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!

This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news9.com

4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022

The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Youtube
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
855
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy