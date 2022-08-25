Read full article on original website
Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma
There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend
Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
Oklahoma awarded $25 million to seal nearly 1,200 abandoned oil and gas wells
The U.S. Department of the Interior awarded Oklahoma an initial $25 million to help address legacy pollution caused by orphaned oil and gas wells left abandoned across the state. The funds will be utilized to plug nearly 1,200 documented, orphaned wells on state, federal, private, and tribal lands. Not only...
Rev. Don Heath: Oklahoma executions will continue until the people say 'Stop'
I was in the execution chamber with James Coddington Thursday for the last 45 minutes of his life. When I entered, he was already strapped to a gurney, lying on his back with his arms extended. It looked like he was on a cross, except lying flat on his back. He had an IV going.
Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
TIMELINE: More storms to move across Oklahoma
After overnight storms on Sunday, more storms are set to move across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the weather timeline.
SNAP Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card Food Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides benefits to help supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out...
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban
Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!
This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
‘It’s shameful,’ Oklahoma parents speak out about 13-year-long state waiting list
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This legislative session, lawmakers have hired a consulting firm to tackle the developmental disability services waiting list. The Medicaid Waiver Waiting List is embarrassingly long in Oklahoma. For the first time ever, the Department of Human Services (DHS) has a plan to eliminate the waiting...
10 Amazing Facts About Texas That Will Blow Your Mind
I learn something new every day. I was today years old when I learned some of these facts about Texas. I'm a native Texan and a couple of these still took me by surprise. That being the case, I had to share some of these with you. The Lone Star...
Texas Drone Deliveries of Things Like Blue Bell Ice Cream Coming Soon
Drone delivery is nothing new but the drone delivery of things like Blue Bell Ice Cream in Texas is. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Wing and Flytex are two new drone delivery companies that are soon going to be delivering in Texas. Wing began operations in 2012 as a Google...
Oklahoma health officials react to news of mysterious new COVID-19 variant, say many questions are yet to be answered
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The world’s leading health experts are rushing to learn everything they can about a potentially dangerous new COVID-19 variant, and although there’s no concrete data that suggests it’s any more contagious or severe, the medical community isn’t taking any chances. The...
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students.
