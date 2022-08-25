Read full article on original website
Schmidt condemns disruption of in-person class early in pandemic
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors
KANSAS CITY (AP) —More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget...
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Four Reno County Republican statehouse candidates endorsed by NFIB Kansas PAC
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The four Republicans running in Reno County's legislative races received the endorsement of The NFIB Kansas PAC on Wednesday. Seiwert, Waggoner and Murphy are the incumbents in their races, while Whitesel is challenging Jason Probst in District 102. The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8....
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Defibrillators now on fairgrounds for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair will have Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices on the grounds this September thanks to a partnership with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation. These lifesaving medical equipment pieces will be placed in eleven buildings on the fairgrounds. Prior to...
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
Fair wristband sale ends Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair is now just a little more than a week away. The fair wants to remind those who love carnival rides that the Midway wristband sale ends on Wednesday. Until then, the unlimited ride wristbands are $30. The wristband allows for unlimited rides...
