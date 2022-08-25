ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Asheville man faces gun and fentanyl charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police say a man faces several charges, including drug trafficking, after a recent arrest. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers arrested a man on gun and fentanyl charges Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, in the 2500 block of Hendersonville Road "while conducting crime prevention in south Asheville."
WLOS.com

Update: Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Buncombe County woman

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: At the request of the Buncombe County Sheriff Office, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Sandra Gale Burleson. _________________________________. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Sandra Gale...
WLOS.com

Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
Crime & Safety
WLOS.com

Haywood County deputy laid to rest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County deputy was laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say Brennan Mehaffey, 36, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In a press release sent out by county officials, Dep. Brennan was a 2004 graduate of Tuscola High...
WLOS.com

Public input sought on proposed North Main Street Sidepath

MARION. N.C. (WLOS) — Marion officials heard from residents Monday night about what they want to see from a plan to add a path for cyclists and pedestrians. The city of Marion has asked for public input on the proposed North Main Street Sidepath, a 3-mile corridor that would connect downtown Marion with the Joseph McDowell Catawba Greenway along U.S. 70.
WLOS.com

NCDOT puts Waynesville South Main Street renovation back on project list

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A long-delayed road project is back on the books for the town of Waynesville. A funding shortage forced the North Carolina Department of Transportation to cut the South Main Street renovation project from its long-term Transportation Improvement Plan. But after additional funding from the legislature, and a request from the Waynesville Board of Alderman, the South Main Street project is back on the list.
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Buncombe County woman. Authorities said 78-year-old Sandra Gale Burleson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Burleson was last seen on Candler Knob Road in Asheville. It's the start of the new school...
WLOS.com

Working Wheels

Working Wheels is a local nonprofit located in Asheville and serving adjacent WNC counties. We work with trusted partner organizations to help get working families the safe, reliable and affordable transportation they need by repairing donated cars and matching them with local working families in WNC. The need for donated cars is greater than ever, so we're reaching out to the community to ask for vehicle donations and to help spread the word. For more information, please visit https://workingwheelswnc.org/
WLOS.com

Western Carolina has a special sisterhood on the soccer field

Cullowhee — WLOS -- When you play for Western Carolina, you join a program that prides itself on family. "I think the biggest thing you see is the culture," said head women's soccer coach, Chad Miller. "It's something I really believe in, in terms of my my coaching philosophy is that family environment taking care of one another”
