Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Asheville man faces gun and fentanyl charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police say a man faces several charges, including drug trafficking, after a recent arrest. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers arrested a man on gun and fentanyl charges Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, in the 2500 block of Hendersonville Road "while conducting crime prevention in south Asheville."
WLOS.com
Update: Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Buncombe County woman
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: At the request of the Buncombe County Sheriff Office, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Sandra Gale Burleson. _________________________________. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Sandra Gale...
WLOS.com
Bryson City man faces several charges after authorities respond to report of shots fired
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina is facing several charges after authorities responded to a report of shots fired recently. The Swain County Sheriff's Office says its department received a call on Thursday, Aug. 25, about shots fired near Kirkland Creek Road and Sheppard Creek Road.
WLOS.com
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Haywood County deputy laid to rest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County deputy was laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say Brennan Mehaffey, 36, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In a press release sent out by county officials, Dep. Brennan was a 2004 graduate of Tuscola High...
WLOS.com
Public input sought on proposed North Main Street Sidepath
MARION. N.C. (WLOS) — Marion officials heard from residents Monday night about what they want to see from a plan to add a path for cyclists and pedestrians. The city of Marion has asked for public input on the proposed North Main Street Sidepath, a 3-mile corridor that would connect downtown Marion with the Joseph McDowell Catawba Greenway along U.S. 70.
WLOS.com
NCDOT puts Waynesville South Main Street renovation back on project list
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A long-delayed road project is back on the books for the town of Waynesville. A funding shortage forced the North Carolina Department of Transportation to cut the South Main Street renovation project from its long-term Transportation Improvement Plan. But after additional funding from the legislature, and a request from the Waynesville Board of Alderman, the South Main Street project is back on the list.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Buncombe County woman. Authorities said 78-year-old Sandra Gale Burleson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Burleson was last seen on Candler Knob Road in Asheville. It's the start of the new school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Company running Asheville Muni Golf Course owes more than $300K in unpaid rent, city says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville attorneys are threatening to sue Pope Golf Asheville, and its owner Keith Pope, for money it said is owed in back rent. A city letter obtained by News 13 said Pope owes the city $324,934 in a disagreement over Asheville Municipal Golf Course.
WLOS.com
Students head back to class in Asheville as district faces ongoing staffing shortages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in Asheville are heading back to school this week as the district faces what many others across the nation are facing at the moment: staffing shortages heading into the new year. Monday morning was filled with excitement as kids headed back to Hall Fletcher...
WLOS.com
Safety, security upgrades added to Henderson County schools as students head back to class
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students and teachers headed back to class Monday in Henderson County. Most arrived excited and eager for the first day at Etowah Elementary School. Buses showed up to the school first. Parents followed shortly after and lined up in their cars ready to drop...
WLOS.com
Apples, art and Appalachia: Mark these September events on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Summer may be winding down, but the mountains are still buzzing with festivals and other events this September. Here's a list of dates to mark on your calendar:. Goombay Festival 2022. Asheville's Caribbean African Festival returns for its 41st year. "With a new focus on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
New West Asheville restaurant celebrates culture, flavor of the Philippines
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A restaurant that opened this summer in West Asheville is celebrating the food and culture of the Philippines. Neng Jr.'s is an intimate, 17-seat restaurant off Haywood Road owned by Chef Silver Iocovozzi. Iocovozzi was born in Parris Island, South Carolina, and raised in...
WLOS.com
Calling all teachers: Need a pick-me-up? See where you can get a free coffee Sept. 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin' Donuts is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond. In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Asheville...
WLOS.com
Working Wheels
Working Wheels is a local nonprofit located in Asheville and serving adjacent WNC counties. We work with trusted partner organizations to help get working families the safe, reliable and affordable transportation they need by repairing donated cars and matching them with local working families in WNC. The need for donated cars is greater than ever, so we're reaching out to the community to ask for vehicle donations and to help spread the word. For more information, please visit https://workingwheelswnc.org/
WLOS.com
Added mental health resources available for Asheville students as school year starts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heading back to class after some tough years due to COVID-19 and other factors can be hard for many students. Asheville City Schools says addressing this is a priority for the district this year and they will be offering some new mental health resources as students head back to the classroom.
WLOS.com
Historic African-American church, cemetery listed on National Register of Historic Places
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saint John “A” Baptist Church and South Asheville Cemetery are now on the National Register of Historic Places. On Saturday, Aug. 27, nearly 100 people attended the unveiling of the historic plaque from the U.S. Department of the Interior, now placed outside the church.
WLOS.com
As JK's Kitchen closes doors for final time, new owners step in to, in a way, save it
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — After 15 years in business, a local staple closed its doors Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. JK's Kitchen on Long Shoals Road in Arden has been a favorite breakfast, brunch and lunch spot for many, but this week, owners announced the restaurant's closure. Customers enjoyed one...
WLOS.com
Roping, riding, racing: Long-running mountain rodeo has something for everybody
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — About a half hour north of Asheville, you'll find the longest-running event of its kind in North Carolina. The Madison County Championship Rodeo offers up an exciting night of cowboy culture. You'll find all of the events you might expect, but one local man may surprise you with contagious laughter and courage.
WLOS.com
Western Carolina has a special sisterhood on the soccer field
Cullowhee — WLOS -- When you play for Western Carolina, you join a program that prides itself on family. "I think the biggest thing you see is the culture," said head women's soccer coach, Chad Miller. "It's something I really believe in, in terms of my my coaching philosophy is that family environment taking care of one another”
Comments / 0