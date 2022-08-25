ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing cocaine base. The United States Attorney’s Office said Wakeem Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty on August 25.

As part of his guilty plea, Ricks admitted that he sold cocaine base to another person on four different occasions in Albany in September 2021.

At his sentencing, Ricks faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of between five years and life. His sentencing is scheduled for January 5, 2023.

