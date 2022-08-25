Remote ischemic conditioning associated with better neurologic function in patients with acute moderate ischemic stroke – the RICAMIS trial

Read full article on original website
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
Radiotherapy alone noninferior to concurrent chemoradiotherapy survival without disease relapse in patients with low-risk nasopharyngeal carcinoma
1. Patients with low-risk nasopharyngeal carcinoma did not have significantly different disease-free survival rates whether they received radiotherapy alone or with concurrent chemoradiotherapy. 2. Patients in the radiotherapy alone group experienced significantly fewer serious adverse events compared to patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
Overall survival is similar for patients receiving CT-based or minimal follow-up after surgical resection of non-small-cell lung cancer
1. There was no difference in median overall survival between minimal follow-up and CT-based follow-up groups. 2. Disease-free survival was not significantly different between minimal follow-up and CT-based follow-up groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: For patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who meet the guidelines, the standard...
Statin use provide effective primary prevention against cardiovascular disease in high-risk patients – US Preventive Services Task Force
1. Statin use in patients at increased risk of cardiovascular disease without prior history of cardiovascular disease events was significantly associated with lower risk of all-cause mortality, stroke, and myocardial infarction compared to placebo in a meta-analysis of the included studies. 2. Statin therapy was not significantly associated with an...
2 Minute Medicine Rewind August 29, 2022
1. In this prospective cohort study, a fatty liver index (FLI) of > 60, suggestive of non-alcohol related fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is positively associated with incidence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). 2. Positive association of NAFLD with IBS was only seen in female participants, and not male participants. Evidence...
Talimogene laherparepvec addition to pembrolizumab showed no significant clinical improvement in advanced melanoma
1. Talimogene laherparepvec plus pembrolizumab did not significantly increase progression-free survival or overall survival compared to placebo plus pembrolizumab in advanced melanoma patients. 2. Talimogene laherparepvec plus pembrolizumab did not significantly increase toxicity compared to placebo plus pembrolizumab treatment. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: A previous phase I...
Aflibercept monotherapy equivalent to bevacizumab first for diabetic macular edema
1. In patients with diabetic macular edema, aflibercept monotherapy showed no difference in vision improvement compared to step therapy of bevacizumab first followed by a switch to aflibercept. 2. Serious adverse events were more common in aflibercept monotherapy group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Diabetic macular edema is...
Patients’ concept of dignity may help direct end-of-life care
1. Three main domains of dignity were identified: definitions of dignity, factors affecting patients’ perceptions of dignity, and dignity conserving care. 2. The concept of dignity was linked to self-concepts of personhood. Effective dignity conserving measures at the end of life must be guided by the patient’s concept of dignity.
Tailored care approaches may improve glaucoma medication adherence
1. In a meta-analysis of 19 randomized controlled trials, tailored care with and without additional interventions was associated with significant improvement in glaucoma medication adherence. 2. No adherence interventions, including tailored care, automatic reminders, or patient education, were associated with a significant decrease in intraocular pressure. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
