Are you or a family member a Holocaust survivor living in Onondaga County? Syracuse Jewish Family Service (SJFS) at Menorah Park, in DeWitt, has received a $20,000 grant from the New York State Office of Aging to support Holocaust survivors. Funds will be used to provide care management and mental health services from SJFS staff. Funds are available through January 2023. Holocaust survivors includes both individuals who were affected by the Holocaust as well as their adult children.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO