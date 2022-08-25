Read full article on original website
Zoe Rivers
4d ago
yes. we all got 3 letters in one day. I'm tired of all these places getting hacked and everyone has our information and none of us get compensated because you have to prove you lost time from work or it caused problems. All of our information is very important to us!! I don't believe this is fair to any of us!!!
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
Syracuse nursing home opens Covid wing after outbreak infects 40 residents, 8 employees
Syracuse, N.Y. – Forty residents and eight employees of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for Covid-19. The nursing home at 990 James St. has opened a separate Covid wing where it is isolating infected residents, said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, a spokesman for Bishop. That wing is staffed by employees who care for Covid residents only.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
Holocaust survivors can receive NY state aid to pay for support services (Your Letters)
Are you or a family member a Holocaust survivor living in Onondaga County? Syracuse Jewish Family Service (SJFS) at Menorah Park, in DeWitt, has received a $20,000 grant from the New York State Office of Aging to support Holocaust survivors. Funds will be used to provide care management and mental health services from SJFS staff. Funds are available through January 2023. Holocaust survivors includes both individuals who were affected by the Holocaust as well as their adult children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Patient information compromised in CNY data breach: How to know if you're one of them
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Personal information of 924,138 patients has been compromised in a ransomware attack on Practice Resources, LLC, a medical billing company that serves all Syracuse's hospitals and many other doctor's offices in Central New York. The compromised data reportedly includes patients’ names, home addresses, dates of treatment,...
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
Dreaded invasive bug that attacks grapes and apples has infested Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. – The rapidly spreading spotted lanternfly, feared by vineyard and orchard owners because of the damage it could cause to the state’s most important crops, has been found in Central New York. About a dozen lanternfly nymphs were discovered in the railyards of East Syracuse this...
People to know in NY cannabis: Michael Zaytsev
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Michael Zaytsev is the academic director of LIM College’s “Business of cannabis” degree as well as an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disabled boy was in Syracuse apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A boy found alive with two bodies inside a Syracuse apartment last week was with the corpses for three days, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. As a baby, the boy was badly injured by his father violently shaking him leaving the child blind...
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning
An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
Alfonso Davis calls out Syracuse Common Council for appointing opponent with criminal record
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Alfonso Davis, one of two finalists for an appointment to Syracuse’s Common Council, called out members of the body after it selected a candidate with a criminal history over him. Davis said he will run a write-in campaign highlighting the issue in November. The Common Council...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Attorney General Comments on Utica’s Gun Buyback Event
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This Saturday, August 27th, the Utica Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s office, will be hosting a gun buyback event at the Parkway Community Recreation Center in the parking lot off Elm Street. “This is an effort to get...
Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??
I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
Smoking and cannabis at the 2022 New York State Fair: What you should know
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 28, 2022
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Happy weekend, everyone!. This was quite an eventful week for NY Cannabis Insider, in and out of...
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
Syracuse murder prosecution ends with 1 in prison, actual killer still on the loose
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man had no comment Monday as he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the 2019 murder of a 34-year-old woman on the city’s South Side. Dennis Rice, 23, was the only one collared in the Feb. 18, 2019 shooting...
cnycentral.com
Arrest warrant issued for former Vera House employee for missing court date
MANLIUS N.Y. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a registered sex offender at the center of a controversy at Vera House for failing to appear in court. The Manlius Police Department tells CNY Central they received a bench warrant for the arrest of Marcus Jackson on Thursday.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 6