Read full article on original website
Susan
4d ago
Glad he turned himself in. He should’ve just stopped and tried to render aid at the scene. Why flee?
Reply(3)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Police respond to Valley Junction Road for an overturned vehicle
CLEVES, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Whitewater Township, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County Dispatch, police responded to Valley Junction Road at about 12:04 p.m....
msn.com
A mother's plea for city leaders to fix speeding as her son fights for his life after a hit-and-run in Mount Lookout
Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. Yet another heartbreaking story as pedestrian safety has been a huge topic of discussion over the past few months. While city leaders have made some changes to hot spots in the tri-state, one mother's rage and sadness plead for them to do more as her son clings to life.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies
CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Victim suffers ‘critical injuries’ in shooting in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” from a Sunday shooting in Villages at Roll Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Around 8:45 p.m., Cincinnati police said officers were at the scene of the shooting on Nottingham Road. The victim was taken to the University of...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for public's help in locating teenager who left home for 'unknown reasons'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a girl who left her family for unknown reasons. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Fox 19
Woman drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with kids in car: court doc
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Saturday after she drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with three kids in her vehicle. Leslie Hall allegedly drove away from a police officer after the cop activated their emergency lights, according to a Hamilton County court document. Hall was...
Fox 19
Man arrested following deadly Boone County shooting
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting that happened in Boone County Sunday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence around 12:15 a.m. for the shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Man accused of hitting kids with metal dog leash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly hitting two kids with a metal dog leash. On Aug. 6, Ray Satterwhite Jr., 27, punished the children by hitting them with a metal chain link leash, a Hamilton County court document explains. The kids were playing with...
Fox 19
Woman sentenced up to 16.5 years for stabbing man multiple times in neck, abdomen
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman from Amelia, Ohio pled guilty after stabbing a man nearly to death on Monday morning in Brown County court. Cheri Richards, 56, was charged with attempted murder for stabbing 61-year-old John Mott with a 10 to 12″ knife, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
WKRC
17-year-old charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
WKRC
1 injured in Silverton shooting
SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after he was shot and killed in College Hill Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they arrived around 3 a.m. to 1200 W. Galbraith Road and found Landen McIntosh, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. McIntosh died at the scene, police said.
WLWT 5
One lane blocked after a crash on the interstate in West End
CINCINNATI — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Western Avenue exit by police at 4:39 p.m. Delays are minimal...
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
CLAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch...
msn.com
Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
Police: Man found dead in crashed car on Central Parkway in Clifton
A man is dead after police discovered him shot in the chest inside of a vehicle on Central Parkway in Clifton on Friday morning.
Fox 19
1 critically hurt in Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” in a shooting in Cincinnati late Sunday, police said. Officers responded to Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill about 8:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”...
Covington business raises money in honor cyclist killed in hit-and-run
Lil’s Bagels sits right next door to Roebling Point Books, and owner Julia Keister says the loss of her work neighbor and friend is tremendous to the working community near the Roebling Bridge.
WKRC
11-year-old hit by pickup truck in Brown County
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) - An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck. Brown County Dispatch says the truck hit him around 1 p.m. on Saturday on Maple Grove Road near New Harmony-Salem Road in Mount Orab. Air care flew him to hospital. No...
Comments / 7