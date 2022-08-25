ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Landlord charged with stealing guns, ammunition from murdered deputy’s home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWIN8_0hVM6zfr00

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he went into the home of a deputy who had been murdered and stole items including a bike and guns.

Andrew Culbreth, who identified himself to WRAL as Ned Byrd’s landlord and said he lived in the home with the deputy, was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts of larceny with a firearm, the station reported.

Two brothers are facing charges in the death of Byrd, who was shot and killed while on duty on Aug. 11, WTVD reported. Arturo and Alder Marin-Sotelo have been indicted in the case and face the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

According to arrest records obtained by WITN, Culbreth is accused of taking mountain bikes, a tactical case and gear, a Remington shotgun and a pistol from the house. In all, Culbreth is accused of taking items totaling at least $10,000.

In a separate sheriff’s report, there were claims that a Toyota Tacoma and camping trailer had been stolen from Byrd’s home, but officials told WRAL that property had been temporarily removed from the property due to a civil dispute and has since been recovered.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
102.5 The Bone

Rotten tomatoes: California highway shut down after truck crash

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A truck carrying tomatoes overturned in California, creating a big mess and traffic headaches for drivers. California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that a semitruck carrying tomatoes was involved in a crash involving several vehicles and went through the center divider. When the truck overturned, the load of tomatoes fell into the road, creating a disaster.
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Arkansas widow hears husband’s heart beat again through transplant recipient

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman whose husband died nearly a year ago recently borrowed a few extra moments with the love of her life. Wes Honnell died of a traumatic brain injury following a September 2021 car accident, but Jessica Honnell celebrated her birthday two days early when she met David Beaird on Saturday and was able to hear her husband’s heart beating in Beaird’s chest, KTHV reported.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Landlord#Raleigh#Wral#Witn#Remington#Cox Media Group
102.5 The Bone

ID now required to buy canned whipped cream in New York state

NEW YORK — No matter how many gray hairs or wrinkles you proudly display, grocery shoppers in New York state must now provide a valid ID to purchase canned whipped cream. A little-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of the whipped topping to those under 21 was enacted nine months ago in a bid to discourage teenagers from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, NBC News reported.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
klcc.org

New protections proposed for scenic Oregon creeks

Expanded monitoring in Oregon’s Siuslaw National Forest would protect the health of two scenic tributaries. The final draft of a new conservation plan was released Wednesday. It targets the Franklin and Wasson Creeks, homes to significant beaver and fish populations. In 2019, Congress designated the sites as Wild and Scenic Rivers.
OREGON STATE
msn.com

Wade In The Refreshing Waters On The Scenic Beach At Silverwood Lake In Southern California

Silverwood Lake is known as one of the most beautiful lakes in Southern California, and you’ll certainly see why when you visit it! This lovely lake is found in Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area in San Bernardino National Forest. It’s not far outside Los Angeles, so it’s a favorite destination for Angelenos looking for a peaceful foray into the great outdoors.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy