Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
ESPN
Vegas Golden Knights add to goaltender depth, acquire veteran Adin Hill from San Jose Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks traded goaltender Adin Hill to the division rival Vegas Golden Knights for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The Sharks had a glut at goalie with James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen slated to be the top two options, leading to the decision to trade Hill on Monday after one season in San Jose.
New York Rangers center options in 2022-23
The New York Rangers will have a new look down the middle now that Ryan Strome and Kevin Rooney have left via free agency. Vincent Trocheck will replace Strome as the team’s second line center for certain. However, the battle for fourth-line center vacated by Rooney is not so cut and dry.
The Hockey Writers
10 Montreal Canadiens Prospects to Watch in 2022-23
Due to the rebuild in place under the guidance of general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, fans of the Montreal Canadiens have been much more focused on the future of the organization, specifically when it comes to prospects. These fans wonder where each one will play, how they will develop and what their potential might be.
NHL
Inside look at Ottawa Senators
Add Giroux, DeBrincat to boost offense in push for first playoff berth since 2017. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Ottawa Senators. The time is now for the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: 3...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Jets’ Perfetti is Primed for a Breakout Season in Year 2
The most exciting thing for Winnipeg Jets fans to look forward to this season is the expanded roles for the team’s prospects. Missing the playoffs last season, combined with a lack of action from general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, will result in a lineup with plenty of young and exciting players.
Yardbarker
Eight Years In, Maple Leafs’ Shanahan Era Is Brimming With Positives
A little more than eight years ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs began a new era with the hiring of longtime NHL star Brendan Shanahan as the team’s president. And although the Original Six franchise is still searching for Stanley Cup playoff success, it’s important to see how the organization has evolved for the better under Shanahan’s direction.
Rangers Roundup: Vincent Trocheck on choosing Broadway, Sammy Blais ready, and more
The New York Rangers had a very simple plan coming into the offseason: Sign a second line center and get an affordable backup goalie. They took care of their main goals almost as soon as free agency opened on July 13 by signing Vincent Trocheck and Jaroslav Halak. Trocheck, 29,...
Red Sox make major decisions on Trevor Story, Jarren Duran
The Boston Red Sox are expected to activate infielder Trevor Story from the injured list on Saturday, per BoSox Injection. Additionally, the Red Sox optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Triple-A Worcester, per NBC Sports EDGE Baseball. Story has been out since mid-July due to a wrist hairline fracture. Meanwhile, Durant was a top prospect for Boston but has struggled to get things going at the big league level.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
107K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1