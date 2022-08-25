ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Hockey Writers

10 Montreal Canadiens Prospects to Watch in 2022-23

Due to the rebuild in place under the guidance of general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, fans of the Montreal Canadiens have been much more focused on the future of the organization, specifically when it comes to prospects. These fans wonder where each one will play, how they will develop and what their potential might be.
NHL
NHL

Inside look at Ottawa Senators

Add Giroux, DeBrincat to boost offense in push for first playoff berth since 2017. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Ottawa Senators. The time is now for the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: 3...
NHL
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Jets’ Perfetti is Primed for a Breakout Season in Year 2

The most exciting thing for Winnipeg Jets fans to look forward to this season is the expanded roles for the team’s prospects. Missing the playoffs last season, combined with a lack of action from general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, will result in a lineup with plenty of young and exciting players.
NHL
Yardbarker

Eight Years In, Maple Leafs’ Shanahan Era Is Brimming With Positives

A little more than eight years ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs began a new era with the hiring of longtime NHL star Brendan Shanahan as the team’s president. And although the Original Six franchise is still searching for Stanley Cup playoff success, it’s important to see how the organization has evolved for the better under Shanahan’s direction.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Red Sox make major decisions on Trevor Story, Jarren Duran

The Boston Red Sox are expected to activate infielder Trevor Story from the injured list on Saturday, per BoSox Injection. Additionally, the Red Sox optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Triple-A Worcester, per NBC Sports EDGE Baseball. Story has been out since mid-July due to a wrist hairline fracture. Meanwhile, Durant was a top prospect for Boston but has struggled to get things going at the big league level.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

