FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
WILX-TV
Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lansing. Lansing Police were called to South Washington Street near the Capital City Apartments just before 11:30pm. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. The Lansing Fire Department...
WILX-TV
No major injuries reported in camper rollover crash on I-75
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan man suffered only minor injuries after a rollover collision Sunday on I-75. According to authorities, the crash happened on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road just before 1 a.m. Police said a truck pulling a travel-trailer had a tire blowout and rotor separation, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
WILX-TV
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles Friday night. The 46-year-old woman from Lansing was hit by two cars in the construction zone on Grand River Avenue and the west end of Hamilton Road. The incident took place at 10:37 p.m. on Friday in Meridian Township.
WILX-TV
Free at-home COVID tests to end - Where Michiganders can be tested
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the White House, the chance to get a free at home COVID tests is going away. Since January, the White House has been sending out up to 16 COVID tests per household. They’ve distributed nearly 600 million since the beginning. The U.S. government...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing evaluating expansion of Groesbeck Golf Course
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of Lansing want to make some improvements to the city-owned Groesbeck Golf Course, and that’s setting up a showdown with the supporters of a nearby park. The current plan calls for the city to use parts of Bancroft Park for a...
WILX-TV
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people lost power Monday due to severe storms that swept through the area. At the peak, there were nearly 400,000 people across Michigan impacted by power outages. According to Consumers Energy, as of 9:30 p.m. roughly 152,000 customers across the entire state were impacted...
WILX-TV
Class is back in session for Lansing School District
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Class is back in session and in-person for 10,000 students in the Lansing School District. The district is returning to normal for the 2022-23 schoolyear, after two straight years of pandemic precautions. Which is a big change for many students and staff. News 10 spoke with...
WILX-TV
Ionia Public Schools announce half-day for Monday
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A half-day was announced for students heading to their first day of the school year at Ionia Public Schools. The district announced on a Facebook post Sunday that they had been monitoring classroom temperatures over the weekend. According to school officials, classroom temperatures exceeded 95 degrees creating a safety concern.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues, and the latest from NASA
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest updates as Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the status of the Artemis I launch, Detroit police arrest a man wanted for multiple deadly and random shootings over the weekend, and a famous portrait is stolen. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Malls across the United States are struggling to attract customers in the era of online shopping. This may leave you wondering; What’s in store for Lansing Mall?. Frequent shoppers and walkers, Mary Evangelista and Joy Abbott, come to the Lansing Mall twice a week....
WILX-TV
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Showers and thunderstorms are expected on and off today through this evening. Some thunderstorms late afternoon into the evening hours could produce damaging winds. Any thunderstorms today could produce heavy rainfall. 4-10 P.M. will be be the most likely time for thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts. The...
WILX-TV
The warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease and an estimated 11 million family, friends and unpaid caregivers are caring for them. Knowing the signs of early dementia - also known as mild cognitive impairment or MCJ - is critical so patients and their families can get support as soon as possible. Here are steps families can take.
