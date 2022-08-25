Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
whopam.com
KC and the Sunshine Band close out Summer Salute
After two days and nights of fun, food, rides and live music, there was good weather and a great crowd in front of the Christian County Justice Center Saturday night for the main event—a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. They played all of their hits for enthusiastic...
clarksvillenow.com
Voting begins for Clarksville’s Best 2022: free to enter, free to vote, free to win!
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Voting is under way, and you’re all set to pick your favorite restaurants, shops, schools and more in the big annual Clarksville’s Best contest!. The entrants were nominated by your friends and neighbors, and they’re in over 155 categories, divided into eight...
clarksvillenow.com
Dogs and people share day of fun at Barks & Brews | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – You could say Clarksville went to the dogs, but in a good way, on Sunday as hundreds of people and their canine family enjoyed Barks & Brews at Goobs Small Business Warehouse on Needmore Road. Co-hosts of the event were The Elite with Sweet...
ICE! ICE!, BABY! Popular Christmas Attraction Will Return to Nashville
It's back! After being on hiatus for a couple of years because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ICE! is returning to Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN this holiday season. And, this year's display will bring to life one of the most iconic and beloved Christmas stories- the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
styleblueprint.com
Just Listed! This Chestnut Hill Home Is Downtown Living at Its Finest
It’s no secret that Nashville is home to endless entertainment — from the exciting new developments that are popping up regularly to the city’s frequent sporting events and live music. Now, thanks to this stunning home that just hit the market, you can be close to all the action! Located just two miles from downtown Nashville in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was thoughtfully designed and exudes luxury — and it could be yours. Take a look inside!
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
clarksvillenow.com
Pets of the Week
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
whopam.com
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville
The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
whvoradio.com
VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022
It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
Tennessee Tribune
WeGo Service Changes Go Into Effect October 2
NASHVILLE – Effective Sunday, October 2, 2022, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include schedule and route adjustments, additional WeGo Link zones, and expanded Access on Demand hours. These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on August 25.
Nashville Humane Association in need of bath towels
"We use them for bedding; we use them for bathing; we use them for after surgery. And we are really, really low. So, we're putting out a plea for either new or gently used bath towels," said Kenny Tallier, Nashville Humane Association Director of Public & Media Relations.
WSMV
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
WSMV
MACC waives adoption fees for National Dog Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Starting today, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is waiving adoption fees for all pets in honor of National Dog Day. National Dog Day is recognized and celebrated worldwide on Aug. 26. The day was established in 2004 to celebrate dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
WSMV
Woman reunited with lost wedding rings found by family friend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was reunited with her wedding rings on Monday morning after they went missing over the weekend. The connection that brought the family heirlooms back to her goes back nearly a century. Robert Sawyer and Doug Holliday, his friend since kindergarten, found the three...
styleblueprint.com
Just Listed! This Green Hills Home is Truly a Sight to See
Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood is one of the city’s most desirable areas, thanks to the wide variety of upscale shops, delicious dining options, and highly accredited schools. Throughout this part of town, you’ll also find thoughtfully designed homes, including this stunning estate — designed by interior designer Branan White — that just hit the market!
z975.com
Busiest Intersections In Clarksville
I’ve been seeing a lot of debate on Facebook lately about the slowest stop lights in Clarksville. There have been people weighing in and talking about how long they have to wait at certain intersections. That debate has kind of evolved into people talking about the busiest intersections in...
LISTEN: Kendell Marvel and Chris Stapleton Team Up for New Single ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Drink’
Chris Stapleton stopped in Nashville this week to receive the ACM Spirit Award. The presentation was part of the ACM Honors ceremony which recognizes remarkable achievements and milestones in country music. It took place at Ryman Audiorium in Nashville, and it’ll air on September 13 on FOX. The award...
