Wood Village, OR

Daily Mail

Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead

A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
BEND, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

President Biden to lay out $37 billion policing and crime prevention proposal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden will be heading to Pennsylvania today to talk about a new proposal he has for Congress aimed at fighting crime and reducing the amount of violence cities across America are seeing. Here in Pittsburgh and in Pennsylvania as a whole, there has been a slight rise in crime.As of July 31, the last data map provided by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office shows there have been 73 homicides in the county since the start of this year, which began 241 days ago.Ages of those homicides range from six months old to 78 years old. The plan...
PITTSBURGH, PA

