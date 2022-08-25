ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Man accused of death of beloved Covington woman held on $1 million bond

By Jake Ryle, Felicia Jordan
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
A man facing manslaughter charges in the hit-and-run death of a beloved Covington book shop employee, mother and wife was issued a $1 million bond in court on Friday, one day after he turned himself in.

In a press conference Thursday, Captain Kevin Drohan said 60-year-old Mark Phipps has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of a crash. Phipps appeared in court Friday morning.

In addition, 67-year-old Thomas Jackson has been charged with tampering with evidence, though police did not say whether they believe Jackson was in the vehicle when it hit Gloria San Miguel.

San Miguel's family said she was riding her bike with her partner along the 11th Street Bridge early Saturday morning in Newport when a driver hit her and took off.

“Going through all the records. Records through Cincinnati and Kentucky. There’s a lot more that goes into it,” Captain Drohan said.

Court documents that show a history of Phipps driving recklessly.

Phipps faced multiple charges from an incident on July 29 in Kenton County. Court documents show he has been charged with careless driving, operating a vehicle while under the influence, resisting arrest, and operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license.

Hamilton County court documents show an incident with Phipps happened on April 18, 2019. Police found Phipps sleeping behind the wheel. He was found guilty of OVI.

Video cameras in the area captured the crash, Drohan said. Police were able to narrow down the vehicle involved and had begun the process of visiting addresses connected to vehicles resembling the one involved in the crash. Phipps turned himself in and police were able to locate a red Chevy Trailblazer matching the vehicle in surveillance footage.

Drohan said the truck had damage on it consistent with having been in a crash like the one that killed San Miguel. He said he could not say if impairment played a part in the crash.

Loved ones said San Miguel is well-known in the Northern Kentucky community and everyone is devastated by this tragedy. She worked at Roebling Point Books and Coffee in Covington.

Lil’s Bagels is holding a fundraiser for the family Friday. The Covington business will donate tips, donations and part of their proceeds. San Miguel was an employee of Roebling Point Books and Coffee next door.

Community remembers woman killed in hit and run

At the bookstore, there are multiple tributes in her honor including a white bike.

There's also a Gofundme for her family that's already raised more than $40,000.

While dealing with the gap her loss leaves behind, community members spent the days following San Miguel's death demanding justice in hopes that police find the person responsible.

"That would bring so much peace to a lot of people for this person to have accountability for what has happened. And it's not about making that person suffer. It's just about bringing some closure and a sense of completeness," said Webster.

Webster is also calling for safer spaces for bike riders. The bridge where San Miguel was killed does not have bike lanes.

"As a community, we need to put design things in place to simply allow everyone to be traveling together," said Webster.

Newport police and the Campbell County Special Investigations Team said they are together to investigate and reconstruct the collision.

