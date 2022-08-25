ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The federal government's plan to cut fertilizer emissions will not threaten food security

By Michael von Massow, Associate Professor, Food Economics, University of Guelph, Alfons Weersink, Professor, Dept of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Guelph, Claudia Wagner-Riddle, Professor, School of Environmental Sciences, University of Guelph
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bH4nO_0hVM6J2h00
The Canadian government has proposed a plan to cut emissions from fertilizers by 30 per cent from 2020 levels by 2030. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The federal government’s plan to cut fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 has garnered significant attention from farmers, agriculture organizations and other industry stakeholders.

Some have argued that the emissions reduction target will threaten food production and lead to shortages , while others have compared it to the proposed emission cuts in the Netherlands that have driven Dutch farmers to protest .

While similar protests could potentially erupt in Canada, it is important to understand the differences between the proposals in Canada and the Netherlands.

Our assessment is that the fears of catastrophic yield reductions and food shortages are exaggerated.

Netherlands vs. Canadian targets

The targets in the Netherlands call for the significant reduction of excess nitrogen, from both crop and livestock production, in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nutrient loadings into water .

The reduction in nitrogen is to largely happen through a significant reduction in livestock numbers. The Dutch government has allocated 25 billion euros to buy out over 11,000 livestock farms , while over 17,000 farmers will have to reduce their livestock.

The substantial reductions will be disruptive for many farmers, especially those in the areas with higher reduction targets . These targets will undoubtedly reduce the amount of Dutch livestock products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fVug_0hVM6J2h00
Dutch farmers, angry at government plans to slash emissions, blockade a draw bridge at a lock in the Princess Margriet canal in Gaarkeuken, northern Netherlands, on July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

The Canadian reduction target differs from the Dutch target because it focuses on fertilizer-related emissions in the form of nitrous oxide ( an important greenhouse gas ), rather than curtailing the use of fertilizers itself.

The distinction between fertilizer greenhouse gas emissions and overall fertilizer use is important because there are ways of reducing emissions that do not necessarily require a reduction in fertilizer, and definitely don’t require a reduction in yields.

The Canadian government has also assured farmers that they will not be taking a hard target regulatory approach to meet the reduction objective.

The 4Rs framework

A useful framework for thinking about fertilizer is the 4Rs of nutrient stewardship: using the right fertilizer source, at the right rate, at the right time and at the right place.

This framework was developed by the fertilizer industry for two reasons. First, it allows farmers to increase the efficiency of fertilizer application by more effectively using applied nutrients.

The United States Department of Agriculture estimates that farmers can save $30 per acre by implementing nutrient management plans and incentivizes those who implement them through the Inflation Reduction Act. Second, it is more environmentally sustainable because it reduces the amount of emissions from fertilizer application .

By applying the 4Rs framework and increasing fertilizer efficiency, farmers will be able to achieve the emissions reduction target without suffering significant losses in production. Fertilizer Canada estimated that increased efficiency through specific 4R practices could reduce emissions by up to 35 per cent .

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada predict similar emissions reductions . These practices include using enhanced efficiency fertilizers and adjusting the timing of fertilizer application.

The reduction targets are also intended to drive fertilizer innovation in all four areas of the 4Rs framework. Establishing targets is a good way to prioritize areas for research and practice innovation in agriculture. We have the capacity to achieve these emissions reductions.

Change is daunting, but necessary

The Canadian policy approach to achieve reductions in nitrous oxide emissions from crop production is to encourage the use of 4R practices , not specify a cut in fertilizer use. Education efforts are in place to reduce excess nitrogen use.

In addition, the Canadian goverment’s On-Farm Climate Action Fund has provided industry groups with funds to work with farmers to increase the adoption of 4R practices that improve fertilizer management. These cost-share programs are voluntary.

The current economic situation will also make it in the best interest of farmers to improve the efficiency of fertilizer use. High oil prices and the conflict in Ukraine are among factors that are contributing to high fertilizer prices . Production of ammonia (an important source of nitrogen fertilizer) is being curtailed in Europe, as Russia cuts shipments of natural gas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2vd3_0hVM6J2h00
The 4Rs framework will allow farmers to achieve the emissions reduction target without suffering significant losses in production. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Nitrogen fertilizers will continue to be expensive and in short supply for some time. Making the most efficient use of what is currently available will make economic sense to farmers, while still contributing to reducing emissions.

The emission reduction targets outlined for Canadian fertilizer use will not lead to food shortages and food insecurity. Canadians generally — and farmers specifically — will have to change to address the challenges brought on by climate change .

Read more: How Canadian agricultural producers can lead the way in climate action

In many cases, we have the ability to positively reduce emissions without disrupting agricultural production. There are farmers today that are doing just that by optimizing fertilizer usage.

In today’s climate, it makes economic sense to adopt some of these practices to reduce emissions. Change can be daunting, but it is critical that we have a reasoned discussion about what we can do now and in the future. The current polarized debate is not productive.

Michael von Massow receives funding from a variety of organizations including the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Genome Canada, and Protein Industries Canada.

Alfons Weersink receives funding from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Genome Canada, the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council, and the Canada First Research Excellence Fund Program.

Claudia Wagner-Riddle receives funding from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Fertilizer Canada, Grain Farmers of Ontario, and the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council. She is affiliated with the International Nitrogen Institute.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 63

Frank Murphy
4d ago

Yeah sure, let's compare 1 acre of non organic harvest to an acre of organic harvest for the same type of vegetable, seems the organic stuff comes up way short

Reply(2)
28
Daniel Clay
3d ago

I spent the past 10 years working for a company that makes fertilizer if the farmers and ranchers could use less fertilizer trust me they would because it's not cheap we send out loads that cost anywhere from $100,000 to $750,000 and that's just for one truck load of fertilizer some of these farmers and ranchers have to order two or three of them

Reply
23
Human Bean
2d ago

oh yeah the government has never ruined anything that worked perfectly good beforehand, like a gas can🙄 we are well on our way to idiocracy, don't tell me they are planning on watering the crops with Gatorade?

Reply
15
Related
TheConversationAU

It’ll be impossible to replace fossil fuels with renewables by 2050, unless we cut our energy consumption

Energy consumption – whether its heating your home, driving, oil refining or liquefying natural gas – is responsible for around 82% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Unless Australia reduces its energy consumption, my recent study finds it’ll be almost impossible for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels by 2050. This is what’s required to reach our net-zero emissions target. Yet, as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic, Australia’s energy consumption is likely to return to its pre-pandemic growth. The study identifies two principal justifications for reducing energy consumption (or “energy descent”): the likely slow rate of electrifying transport and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Greenhouse Gas#Food Security#Food Shortages#Linus Business#Business Economics#Canadian#The Canadian Press#Dutch#Reduc
The Independent

Government ‘glossing over’ prospect of blackouts this winter, expert claims

The UK is facing the prospect of power blackouts this winter, an energy expert has warned, as he said the UK Government needed to find more cash to “help people through this crisis”.With the price cap now due to rise to £3,549 from October, London Energy Consulting chief executive David Cox said the mechanism was “not protecting consumers in any way”.People will “only get through this winter with the aid of Government money”, he insisted – accusing politicians at Westminster of “glossing over” the problem.We might be short of gas to the extent that we have blackouts, we don’t have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
Markets Insider

Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

Russia now controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev. If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would permanently lose almost two-thirds of its deposits. Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal deposits, 11%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy