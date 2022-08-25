ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

New Eatery Featuring Southern Dishes Opens In Camden County: Report

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago

A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports.

Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon.

Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused by a snowstorm in 2017, the outlet reports.

The eatery features cajun and creole dishes like hot wings, fish tacos, fried oysters, hush puppies and more, its menu says.

Fans of the long-awaited restaurant posted about their anticipation on Facebook.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Daily Voice

