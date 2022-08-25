ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

BPU warns of scammers posing as company representatives

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEpw4_0hVM5bhS00

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities said Thursday it's received reports of scammers posing as representatives of the company.

According to the BPU, the scammers are telling the customers they've been overcharged on their electric bill and are owed a credit.

The scammers are then asking customers for their credit card information to apply the refund.

Scammers are also telling customers their bill is past due and telling them they'd be disconnected in 30 minutes if they didn't make a payment.

In those cases, the scammers are also asking them for their credit card information.

The scammers have also asked customer to use a pre-paid credit card for payment.

BPU said it will never ask customers to use pre-paid debit cards, gift cards or any form of cryptocurrency to pay for services.

In addition, BPU will never ask for payment over the phone nor will it threaten to disconnect services due to non-payment.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Scammers#Credit Card#Fraud#Bpu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy