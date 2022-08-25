Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes State Disaster Assistance for eight Minnesota counties
On Friday, Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to...
Faribault County Register
Concerns at the Blue Earth Fire Hall
Mayor Rick Scholtes called for a special meeting of the Blue Earth City Council on Monday, Aug. 22, to review resignations submitted by three Blue Earth Fire Department officials. Last week, assistant fire chief Ashley Bleess, captain James Wirkus and lieutenant Nicholas Bleess submitted letters stating their intent to resign...
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
kelo.com
Minnesota counties receiving weather related assistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Eight Minnesota counties have been authorized emergency assistance by Governor Tim Walz. The assistance is due to four different weather events between April 22 and July 5 of this year. Walz says, “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.” Counties included are Cottonwood, Murray, Lyon, and Rock which all experienced flooding from heavy rains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Fairmont denies rezoning request for campground
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Planning Commission recently met to review a request to rezone a portion of parcel of land. The City staff has recommended that the group come back to the planning commission and reapply for the B-1. A 93-parcel north of George Lake and West of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities identify victim killed in I-90 motorcycle crash near Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 90 in southeast South Dakota. Terry DeNeui, 66, of Rushmore, Minn. died in Thursday morning’s crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Troopers say DeNeui was driving through...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Sheriff responds to 2 separate utility pole crashes Monday morning
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate crashes involving utility poles Monday morning. The first crash happened at 7:07 a.m. when a Toyota Rav4, southbound on Indian Lake Rd near Doc Jones Rd left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Stephen Kanyusik, 75, of rural Mankato. Kanyusik was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was not injured, even though airbags were deployed in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Faribault County Register
Bevcomm equipment gets all shot up
An incident which occurred south of Blue Earth left many Bevcomm customers without service for about four hours on Friday afternoon, Aug. 19. A utility box located at the intersection of 85th Street and 360th Avenue was damaged when a person or persons fired gunshots into the unit. “Approximately nine...
KIMT
Three injured in Kossuth County collision
ALGONA, Iowa – Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Kossuth County Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says it took place just after 7:30 pm near the intersection of 210th Street and 90th Avenue west of Algona. Timothy Coffelt, 62 of Ravenwood, Missouri, was driving south and Chase Opheim, 18 of Algona, was westbound. The State Patrol says Coffelt failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by Opheim.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
voiceofalexandria.com
Young girl dies in ATV crash late last week in Redwood County
(Wabasso, MN)--Authorities say a seven-year-old girl is identified as the victim of a deadly ATV crash near Wabasso in Redwood County. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Deputies say Addison Knott later died of her injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol is still looking into the cause.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
Southern Minnesota News
Girl dies in rural Redwood County ATV crash
A Wabasso girl died in an ATV accident on Thursday afternoon in rural Redwood County. Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle ATV accident near the 29000 block of 250th Ave at about 4:30 p.m. A 7-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries. KLGR identified the girl as Addison Lynn Knott.
Siouxland woman faces child endangerment charges after allegedly driving under the influence
A Siouxland woman was arrested for an incident where she was reportedly recklessly driving.
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
Comments / 0